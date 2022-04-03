Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 3 April, 2022, 3:18 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Van Gaal says Dutch have easier WC draw than in 2014

Published : Sunday, 3 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 88

THE HAGUE, APR 2: Netherlands coach Louis van Gaal said Friday the Dutch had received a kinder World Cup draw than their last appearance in the finals in 2014.
The Dutch were drawn against host nation Qatar, Ecuador and African champions Senegal in Group A.
In 2014, the Dutch won a group containing Chile, Spain and Australia and went on to reach the semi-finals.
"It is a better draw than 2014, but that means nothing," the Dutch coach told the NOS public broadcaster. "We will still prepare ourselves well."
Van Gaal, who stirred controversy this month when he said it was "ridiculous" to hold the World Cup in Qatar, had predicted before the draw that the Dutch would face the host nation.
"It was a gamble, but of course it's nice when a gamble becomes true," he said.
"I haven't been to Qatar or Senegal that often so I don't know these countries that well.
"But we have very good scouts that will look into things," he said. "They will analyse our opponents and until now they have done fantastic work."
Van Gaal has accused FIFA of taking the tournament to Qatar for "money and commercial interests", adding: "That is the main motive of FIFA."    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Southgate wary of lack of preparation time despite kind World Cup draw
Iran look to sanction England, US in World Cup showdown
Van Gaal says Dutch have easier WC draw than in 2014
Germany, Spain in World Cup clash
Brazil's Tite glad for extra time to prepare WC opener
Australia tip injured Perry to make final against England
Ex-England batsman Thorpe appointed Afghanistan coach
Premier League glory 'most important' for Klopp as Liverpool go top


Latest News
Move to the streets: Imran Khan appeals ahead of no-trust vote
China to back military-ruled Myanmar regardless of situation
Housewife's body exhumed in Noakhali
Joy’s maiden ton denies South Africa big lead
Missing Chinese national’s body recovered in Cox’s Bazar
Benapole violence: Municipality councilor held with arms
Bangladesh dismissed for 298 after Joy's epic 137
Reforms in NBR needed for trade facilitation: Mannan
No compromise about dishonest judicial officials: CJ
AL national council likely in Dec: Quader
Most Read News
Mastermind, three others held in AL leader Tipu murder
US cancels its ballistic missile test
Two Myanmar nationals detained with drugs worth Tk 8cr
Essentials price will not rise in Ramadan: FBCCI
Kyiv silent on airstrike in Russia, 3,000 flee Mariupol
Move to the streets: Imran Khan appeals ahead of no-trust vote
Fifa World Cup 2022 match schedule
Death toll from Mykolaiv rocket attack rises to 33
Germany, Spain in World Cup clash as Iran and USA vow to put politics aside
Sri Lanka to play two Tests in Bangladesh in May
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft