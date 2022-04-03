Video
Ex-England batsman Thorpe appointed Afghanistan coach

Published : Sunday, 3 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 84

KABUL, APR 1: Former England batsman Graham Thorpe has been appointed new head coach of the Afghanistan cricket team.
The 52-year-old replaces ex-South African all-rounder Lance Klusener who left last November by mutual consent. On Tuesday, the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) confirmed Thorpe's appointment.
"Former English middle-order batter Thorpe has been named as the new head coach of our national men's cricket team," an ACB statement said.
Thorpe was England's batting coach until he was removed after the team's 4-0 Ashes defeat in Australia.
A stylish left-handed batter, Thorpe played 100 Test matches for England from 1987 to 2002, scoring 6744 runs at 44.66 with 16 centuries.  He also represented England in 82 one-day internationals before turning to coaching.
The ACB said Thorpe was selected after a thorough process.
"The ACB had launched the recruitment process for hiring a new head coach, through which Thorpe was selected as the best available nominee for the position," the statement added.    -AFP


