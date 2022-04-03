Video
Sunday, 3 April, 2022, 3:18 AM
Premier League glory 'most important' for Klopp as Liverpool go top

Published : Sunday, 3 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 87

LIVERPOOL, APR 2: Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said winning the Premier League is his priority after the Reds went top of the table for the first time this year thanks to a 2-0 win over Watford.
Diogo Jota and Fabinho got the goals at Anfield as Klopp's men moved two points ahead of Manchester City, who travel to Burnley later on Saturday.
The visit of the Hornets kicked off a huge month for Liverpool as they remain in the hunt for a historic quadruple of trophies.
A potential title decider away to City next weekend falls in between both legs of a Champions League quarter-final against Benfica before another meeting with City in the FA Cup semi-finals.
"The Premier League is the most important competition," said Klopp, whose side lifted the League Cup in February.
"A big two months (ahead) hopefully. This week can decide a lot about how May will be.
"The boys created a top-class basis and now we have to use it."
Klopp could afford the luxury of leaving Luis Diaz and Sadio Mane on the bench after their exertions on international duty, alongside Trent Alexander-Arnold on his return from injury.
However, the hosts did not have the easy afternoon Klopp would have hoped for with tougher tests to come.
Watford are in desperate need of points for their own battle to beat relegation.
Ismaila Sarr was a major threat for the visitors as he nearly caught Alisson Becker off his line early on.
Liverpool needed the Brazilian goalkeeper to be at this best for a few seconds that decided the game midway through the first half.
Alisson stood his ground to parry Juraj Kucka's powerful low effort when the Slovakian was played through on goal.
The home side swiftly broke up the other end and Alexander-Arnold's deputy, Joe Gomez, swung in a cross and Jota nipped in ahead of Ben Foster to head in his 20th goal of the season.
But there was a nervousness around Anfield as Watford refused to wilt and even had a glorious chance to equaliser in the second half.
Sarr again created the danger with a burst down the left and his cut back was slotted wide by Joao Pedro.
Liverpool had to wait until a minute from time to get the two-goal cushion they desired when Kucka wrestled Jota to the ground from a corner.
Mohamed Salah had already been subbed by Sadio Mane at that stage so Fabinho took responsibility from the spot and smashed into the top corner to secure Liverpool's 10th consecutive Premier League win.    -AFP


