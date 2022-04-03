Joy's day-hundred keeps Tigers on course



Bangladesh's Mahmudul Hasan Joy (R) celebrates with teammate Bangladesh's Mehidy Hasan Miraz (C) after scoring a century (100 runs) as South Africa's Sarel Erwee (R) claps his hands during the third day of the first Test cricket match between South Africa and Bangladesh at the Kingsmead stadium in Durban on April 2, 2022. photo: AFP

Resuming from overnight 44 the opener was dismissed as the last Bangladesh batter playing a brilliant 137-run knock on Saturday. Joy, the member of World Cup winning Bangladesh Under-19 team, is playing his 3rd Test, who picked up a fifty on debut in and against New Zealand couple of months back and the Tigers' made history to register first ever victory in New Zealand sealing the match.

It was the penultimate delivery of 97th over of Bangladesh batting innings, Keshav Maharaj was rounding his arms. Joy chopped the outside off delivery to behind point and picked up two runs to reach the three-digit magical figure.

Joy, 22, however, had been in the crease more than four hundred minutes and faced 326 balls. He had hit 15 boundaries and couple of over boundaries to feat that toll. It is the highest score by any Bangladesh batter against South Africa and the solitary ton by a Tigers batter in red-ball game.

Bangladesh nonetheless, resumed the day from overnight's 98 for four and lost the wicket of night-watchman Taskin Ahmed very early. The paceman went on one and it was the only success for Proteas in the first session of the day as Joy and Liton Das stood brilliant 82- run 6th wicket partnership till Liton's departure on 41 in the 2nd first ball of the post-lunch session.

Visitors could end the tea session staying upper hand if Yasir Ali Rabbi didn't gift his wicket scoring 22 runs. Joy sent the ball to mid-wicket and completed one runs but instead of following Joy's call Yasir came to non-striker's end for the 2nd run and eventually couldn't return to the popping crease.

Mehidy Miraz came to bat after the fall of Rabbi's wicket and returned to the dugout couple of overs than the start of post-tea session. He departed 22 yards chipping in with 29 runs. Khaled went for not while the Jack, Ebadot yet to face a delivery.

Hosts speedster Lizaad Williams, is playing his debut match, was the leading wicket taking Proteas bowler of the day claiming three wickets while Duanne Olivier and Wiaan Mulder shared one wicket each.

Earlier on day-2, Bangladesh lost top four batters to manage 98 runs. Opener Shadman Islam got out on nine, Najmul Shanto on 38, skipper Mominul Haque went for a duck and Mushfiqur Rahim was dismissed on seven.

Spinner Simon Harmer claimed all four wickets.

South Africa conversely, were bowled out for 367 runs in their first innings. Tenda Bavuma was the leading scorer, who missed a ton for seven runs while skipper Dean Elgar hoarded 67 and Sarel Erwee scored 41 runs.

Khaled Ahmed hauled four wickets for 92 runs, Mehidy Miraz scalped three for 94 and Ebadat Hossain took two for 86 runs.











