Army Chief hands over prizes of Radiant Pharma Cup Golf

Sunday, 3 April, 2022, 3:17 AM
Published : Sunday, 3 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM

The Chief of Army Staff of the Bangladesh Army General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed, SBP, OSP, ndu, psc, PhD had handed over the prizes among the winner of Mujib Year 1st Radiant Pharma Cup Golf Tournament 2022 as the chief guest of the award and closing programme on Saturday at Savar Golf Club. Sponsor Radiant Pharmaceuticals Ltd chairperson Naser Shahriar Jahedi was there as a special guest. Earlier in the morning, Major General Mohammad Shaheenul Haque, BSP, ndc, hdmc, psc, the President of Savar Golf Club and GOC of the 9th Infantry Division and Area Commander of Savar Area inaugurated the tournament as the chief guest of the inaugural programme.    photo: ISPR


