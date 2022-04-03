Bangabandhu National Junior Athletics, Swimming competition concludes

Rangpur Division and Rajshahi division emerged champions in the athletics and swimming events respectively in the Bangabandhu National Junior Athletics and Swimming competition that concluded on Saturday at Mohammadpur Govt. Physical Education College ground in the city.

Rangpur division won two gold, six silver and one bronze medal in athletics event while Rajshahi division bagged four gold, one silver and three bronze medals in the swimming event.

State Minister for Youth and Sports Mohammad Zahid Ahsan Russel, MP, was the chief guest and distributed the prizes in the prize distribution ceremony, preside by Director of Sports Directorate KM Ali Reza.

Youth and Sports Secretary Mesbah Uddin was also present as the special guest in the ceremony.

A total of 112 boys and girls from eight divisions took part in the two-day meet. The competition for boys and girls U-17 featured ten events in athletics and ten events in swimming. -BSS









