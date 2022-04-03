Video
Sunday, 3 April, 2022, 3:17 AM
Sparkling Joy first Bangladeshi to hit century against SA

Published : Sunday, 3 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 98

Opener Mahmudul Hasan Joy created a history by becoming the first Bangladeshi batter to hit a century against South Africa.
The previous highest was 77 by captain Mominul Haque in Potchefstroom in Bangladesh's last tour in South Africa in 2017. It was also the first century by a Bangladeshi batter against South Africa in any format of cricket.
Before Joy ended the century drought, Bangladeshi batters had 16 fifty plus innings against South Africa.
The maiden century of Joy in his just third Test thereby entered into the history.
Joy brought up the century in the second session of the third day of the first Test, chopping South African spinner Keshav Maharaj behind point for doubles. It took 269 balls and almost six hours to complete the century.
Thanks to Joy, Bangladesh kept the ship steady after early trouble. Bangladesh was reduced to 98-4 on second day of the game and entered into the third day, fearing that the innings would be fizzled out quickly.
But Joy kept the one end intact, despite the wickets tumbling at the other end. He saw Taskin Ahmed being out in the third over of the third day but got an astute support from Liton Das, with whom he shared 82-run partnership to keep Bangladesh's nose ahead.
Joy then shared another 33-run with Yasir Ali who was trapped run-out.     -BSS


