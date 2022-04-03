Culture of politics getting priority over necessity needs to go: Mannan

Planning Minister MA Mannan on Saturday said politics gets priority over necessity in budgetary allocations as the government often falls into some obligations in giving allocations. The allocations, often influenced by the culture of giving allocations created over the years, should not persist in the democratic society.

The Planning Minister said this while addressing a roundtable discussion Titled "Macro Economy: Expectations in budget for fiscal year 2022-23" as chief guest organized jointly by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Bangladesh (ICAB) and the Economic Reporters' Forum (ERF) held at the ICAB Bhaban in the capital. ICAB President Shahadat Hossain presided over the discussion.

Acknowledging that there is a problem in the business environment in the country, Mannan said the big problem is that a quarter has been saying that they would not go to the polls alleging that there is no such environment for holding elections.

They are saying this in their efforts to foil the "game" he alleged urging the business community and the civil society members to give their opinions in this regard.

Former caretaker government adviser and executive director for campaign for popular education Rasheda K Chowdhury said that reforms are needed in making investments from the budget. "Full-fledged budget should have to be given in the education sector. Father of the Nation had nationalized the primary education in the war-ravaged country after independence. "

Executive Director of Policy Research Institute (PRI) Dr Ahsan H Mansur said that the recovery from the pandemic is good, but far-sighted steps are needed considering the global scenario. Since the import costs have increased, he said the government would have to remain alert on utilizing the foreign currency reserves.

Dr Mansur said it would not be wise to cap the interest rates as well as suggested for separating the tax policy and tax administration, increasing guaranty schemes for flourishing the SME sector, and reforming the VAT Act.

MCCI President Syful Islam opined for reevaluating the 8th Five Year Plan since it was not possible to act as per the plan over the last two years as well as under the circumstances of the Russia-Ukraine war.

Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) Chairman Yunusur Rahman demanded taking coordinated efforts so that the food production is not interrupted side by side adjusting the petroleum prices in such way so that the marginal people are not affected.

Former president of DCCI Abul Kasem Khan urged not to take advance income tax anymore saying that the companies can invest such amount in the productive sector.





