Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 3 April, 2022, 3:17 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

BNP observes 5-hour token hunger strike protesting rising commodity prices

Published : Sunday, 3 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 80
Staff Correspondent 

Protesting the rising commodity prices and what it called 'the corruption of the Awami League government,' leaders and activists of Dhaka Metropolitan North and South BNP observed a five-hour token hunger strike in front of the National Press Club on Saturday. photo : Observer

Protesting the rising commodity prices and what it called 'the corruption of the Awami League government,' leaders and activists of Dhaka Metropolitan North and South BNP observed a five-hour token hunger strike in front of the National Press Club on Saturday. photo : Observer

Protesting the rising of commodity prices and corruption of the Awami League government, BNP observed a five-hour token hunger strike in the capital on Saturday.  
The token hunger strike was held in front of the National Press Club at the joint initiative of Dhaka Metropolitan North and South BNP.
At 3:00pm Prof Dr Anwarullah Chowdhury, former Vice-Chancellor of Dhaka University broke the hunger strike of BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and other leaders and activists.
BNP Secretary General said, "Awami League government has failed to provide food security to the people of the country. Even during Ramadan, the prices of daily commodities skyrocketed due to their syndication. As long as this monster government stay in power people will not get relief from this horrible situation."
He said, "People have no confidence in this government which has been informed through mass hunger strike. They have to resign from state power and have to establish a people's government by arranging elections under a non-partisan government."
The BNP leader said, "Because of their unbridled greed and their syndication, the price of daily commodity still spiraling."
 "The unelected Awami League government has created a terrible situation today. If we cannot defeat them, if we cannot remove them from power, then the people of this country will not exist," Fakhrul added.
BNP Standing Committee Member Dr Moin Khan said, "Along with the people, we will bring down this government and re-establish the government of the people. We will also release BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia by building greater national unity."
One side of the road in front of the press club was closed due to the hunger strike.
During the strike, "Thousands of leaders and activists chanted slogans demanding reduction of commodity prices and release of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia."
Meanwhile, members of the law enforcement agencies have set up a strict security cordon around Paltan and Press Club around the token hunger strike.








« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Russian missiles strike several Ukrainian cities
Culture of politics getting priority over necessity needs to go: Mannan
BNP observes 5-hour token hunger strike protesting rising commodity prices
Govt formulating adaptation plan to address climate change risks
Golden Rice a sustainable source of Vitamin A
Crisis-hit Sri Lanka deploys troops to quell protests
Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Saturday
1264 diarrhoea patients admitted to icddr,b in 24hrs


Latest News
Move to the streets: Imran Khan appeals ahead of no-trust vote
China to back military-ruled Myanmar regardless of situation
Housewife's body exhumed in Noakhali
Joy’s maiden ton denies South Africa big lead
Missing Chinese national’s body recovered in Cox’s Bazar
Benapole violence: Municipality councilor held with arms
Bangladesh dismissed for 298 after Joy's epic 137
Reforms in NBR needed for trade facilitation: Mannan
No compromise about dishonest judicial officials: CJ
AL national council likely in Dec: Quader
Most Read News
Mastermind, three others held in AL leader Tipu murder
US cancels its ballistic missile test
Two Myanmar nationals detained with drugs worth Tk 8cr
Essentials price will not rise in Ramadan: FBCCI
Kyiv silent on airstrike in Russia, 3,000 flee Mariupol
Move to the streets: Imran Khan appeals ahead of no-trust vote
Fifa World Cup 2022 match schedule
Death toll from Mykolaiv rocket attack rises to 33
Germany, Spain in World Cup clash as Iran and USA vow to put politics aside
Sri Lanka to play two Tests in Bangladesh in May
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft