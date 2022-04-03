BNP observes 5-hour token hunger strike protesting rising commodity prices



Protesting the rising commodity prices and what it called 'the corruption of the Awami League government,' leaders and activists of Dhaka Metropolitan North and South BNP observed a five-hour token hunger strike in front of the National Press Club on Saturday. photo : Observer

The token hunger strike was held in front of the National Press Club at the joint initiative of Dhaka Metropolitan North and South BNP.

At 3:00pm Prof Dr Anwarullah Chowdhury, former Vice-Chancellor of Dhaka University broke the hunger strike of BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and other leaders and activists.

BNP Secretary General said, "Awami League government has failed to provide food security to the people of the country. Even during Ramadan, the prices of daily commodities skyrocketed due to their syndication. As long as this monster government stay in power people will not get relief from this horrible situation."

He said, "People have no confidence in this government which has been informed through mass hunger strike. They have to resign from state power and have to establish a people's government by arranging elections under a non-partisan government."

The BNP leader said, "Because of their unbridled greed and their syndication, the price of daily commodity still spiraling."

"The unelected Awami League government has created a terrible situation today. If we cannot defeat them, if we cannot remove them from power, then the people of this country will not exist," Fakhrul added.

BNP Standing Committee Member Dr Moin Khan said, "Along with the people, we will bring down this government and re-establish the government of the people. We will also release BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia by building greater national unity."

One side of the road in front of the press club was closed due to the hunger strike.

During the strike, "Thousands of leaders and activists chanted slogans demanding reduction of commodity prices and release of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia."

Meanwhile, members of the law enforcement agencies have set up a strict security cordon around Paltan and Press Club around the token hunger strike.













