Sunday, 3 April, 2022, 3:17 AM
Govt formulating adaptation plan to address climate change risks

Published : Sunday, 3 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 78
Staff Correspondent

Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Md  Shahab Uddin said the government is formulating an effective national adaptation plan to address the risks of climate change.  The plan is being formulated on the basis of the views of each concerned ministry, department and the general public. National Adaptation Plan will be implemented with the cooperation of all concerned. Bangladesh will be able to minimise the risk of climate change by adopting and implementing medium and long term projects as planned.
Environment Minister said this while he was speaking as the chief guest at the National Adaptation Plan Pre-Validation Workshop organized by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change at Hotel Intercontinental, Dhaka on Saturday.
The Environment Minister said that the implementation of the project for climate adaptation will be helped by the developed world by increasing its finances, technology and capabilities.  The Ministry of Environment will co-operate with all other ministries in this regard.  The Minister said the government is working to ensure security for the people in terms of food, water, electricity, health, etc.  Initiatives are being taken to further enhance the capacity to deal with natural disasters.  He said, despite the fact that Bangladesh produces as little greenhouse gas as possible, all possible efforts are being made for mitigation under the direction of Prime Minister. Industrialized nations responsible for producing greenhouse gas should come forward helping the vulnerable countries.
Secretary of the Ministry of  Environment,  Forest and Climate Change Md Mostafa Kamal presided over the workshop while Deputy Minister of the ministry Habibun Nahar, Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Saber Hossain Chowdhury, National Project Director of the NAP Preparation Project and Additional Secretary (Climate Change) Md Mizanul Hoque Chowdhury and Deputy Resident Representative of UNDP Bangladesh Van Nguyen addressed the workshop as special guests. Draft NAP was presented by Emeritus Professor and Climate Specialist Dr. Ainun Nishat, Team Leader, NAP Preparatory Committee, and Malik Fida A. Khan, Executive Director, CEGIS.  At the workshop, representatives of various ministries and agencies gave suggestions for finalizing the draft national adaptation plan.


