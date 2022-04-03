Golden Rice a sustainable source of Vitamin A

The speakers at a webinar on Saturday opined that the Golden Rice (beta-carotene biofortified rice) developed by Bangladesh Rice Research Institute (BRRI) in partnership with International Rice Research Institute (IRRI) can be the pathway for a sustainable source of Vitamin A to address undernutrition.

The participants urged for the regulatory approval of Golden Rice, as it is a sustainable source of Vitamin A. The rice has the capacity to help the government in addressing vitamin A deficiency alongside with their current interventions.

The International Rice Research Institute (IRRI) organized the webinar titled 'Importance of golden rice as a choice to sustain Vitamin A sufficiency - looking at the poverty - undernutrition nexus'.

Former Agriculture Secretary Anwar Faruque chaired the webinar while Dr FH Ansarey, Managing Director of ACI Limited, Dr Tahmeed Ahmed, Executive Director of icddr,b, Professor Emeritus Dr Sattar Mandal of Bangladesh Agriculture University, Professor Dr Lutful Hassan, vice-chancellor of Bangladesh Agriculture University, Dr Shahjahan Kabir, Director General of BRRI, Dr Humnath Bhandari, Bangladesh Country Representative for IRRI, and other civil society members contributed to the webinar.

The keynote presentation of the webinar was given by IRRI's Dr Noel Magor.

The presentation revealed Bangladesh's commendable track record in tackling Vitamin A deficiency in the past decades, with levels of Vitamin A deficiency declining to relatively low levels among the poorest and most vulnerable, through its large-scale capsule supplementation and other fortification programmes.

However, many still have low to moderate Vitamin A status and Golden Rice can be a sustainable source of Vitamin A which can complement at very low cost the government's other interventions to achieve full Vitamin A sufficiency among the people of Bangladesh, it added.

It said that the Golden Rice was developed to be cultivated and distributed among the poorest and most vulnerable, whose incomes often cannot support diets which are naturally rich in micronutrients such as Vitamin A.

For them, whose meals often consist solely of rice, Golden Rice can be a good supplementary source of these essential micronutrients. Golden Rice alone can fulfill 30 percent to 40pc of the average requirements of Vitamin A in humans.

Moreover, the yield of Golden Rice is the same as the yield of BRRI dhan-29, with identical cultivation, harvesting and processing processes and a taste which is almost indistinguishable from conventional rice. A farmer can keep the seed from the rice itself as the beta-carotene gene has been introgressed in an inbred rice variety, it added.

BRRI in partnership with IRRI has been working for many years on the development of beta-carotene biofortified rice (Golden Rice) as an option to address Vitamin A deficiency. The popular boro rice variety, BRRI dhan29, has been enriched with beta-carotene and has been extensively tested across Bangladesh. BRRI has submitted the necessary documentation to the National Biosafety Committee for biosafety clearance. To date, it has not received that clearance.

Dr Tahmeed Ahmed, Executive Director of icddr,b said, "Given the increase in population and the pressure on food security, it's time to have multiple interventions and strategies to combat micronutrient deficiencies. One such intervention is the Vitamin A fortified Golden Rice.

There is a need to have a thorough discussion with the regulatory authorities including the Department of Environment about the evidence behind Golden Rice. This could result in an early release of the variety so that farmers and consumers can test it."

IRRI Representative Dr Humnath Bhandari said, "IRRI is dedicated to abolishing poverty and hunger among people and populations that depend on rice-based agri-food systems. IRRI is supporting Bangladesh to develop nutrient rich rice varieties. IRRI and BRRI jointly have developed Vitamin A enriched Golden Rice as an option to address Vitamin A deficiency.











