1264 diarrhoea patients admitted to icddr,b in 24hrs

Some 1264 diarrhoea patients have been admitted to the International Centre for Diarrhoeal Disease Research, Bangladesh (icddr,b) hospital in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am.

The hospital authorities said the information on Saturday.

According to icddr,b, the outbreak of diarrhoea has been going on for the last few days. On March 16, 1,057 diarrhoea patients were admitted to the hospital. After that on March 18, 1141, on March 19, 1174, on March 20, 1135, on March 21, 1156 and on March 22, 1348, on March 23, 1282, on March 24, 1,233, on March 25, 1,174, on March 26, 1,245, on March 27, 1,230, on March 28, 1,655, on March 29, 1,317, on March 30, 1,331 and on March 31, 1,285 respectively.

The whole hospital has been over crowded with the patients. The authorities are struggling to treat the patients. Two additional tents have been installed for the treatment of patients. Patients suffering from diarrhoea are being treated in these tents. The number of elderly patients is the highest among the admitted patients.

Talking to the patients and their relatives who came for treatment at icddr,b, it is known that most of the patients who came from Jatrabari, Shanirakhra, Uttarkhan and Dakshin Khan areas of the capital.

Akash, 17, who came from Jatrabari Dhalpur for seeking treatment, said that his diarrhoea started on Friday. He has been given 5 bags of saline since morning.











