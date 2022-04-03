

5 talents showcase innovative projects at TTH finale

In the Grand Finale, top 5 talents (selected from 1214 contestants) showcased their innovative projects and will be awarded by as per the judgment of the TTH judges' panel, says a press release.

Md. Sadman Sakib became the champion and received a prize money of 100,000TK. Md. Tanvir Hossain, BUTEX bagged the 1st runner up position and received a prize money of 75000TK where Md. Tanvir Hossain, DUET became 2nd runner up and received a prize money of 50000TK; Mush?q became 3rd runner up and received a prize money of 40000TK and Md. Eakub Hossen Hridoy grabbed the 4th runner up position and received a prize money of 30000TK.

This time TTH looked for Transformation Leaders (TLs) from each university-around 30 institutions participated---through leadership training, audition and aptitude test. More than 1200 students joined '8 Campus Day Competition' from different universities/institutions all around the country and around 100 TLs were selected from them through 'Practically Tested Transformation Model' (PTTM) for the national level competitions. Those 100 TLs were trained, groomed and tagged with more than 30 companies to develop their 'Practically Tested Transformation Model'.

About Taka 50 lacs transformation fund was used to test 100 ideas practically by 100 'Transformation Teams.' Each 'Transformation Teams' was comprised of 1 transformation leader, 1 industry mentor/expert, 1 project supervisor from industry and additionally 1 project supervisor from that university. More than 150 experts from industry and academy were directly involved to guide the 100 TLs practically and theoretically.

Those 'Transformation Teams' worked more than 30 textile and apparel companies to address several vital issues set the 'Transformation Blueprints' to overcome the challenges and to cater to future opportunities.

Through examining their submitted 71 innovation projects-of them 45 projects are completed and 24 projects are published---25 top projects were selected and those 25 projects leaders got chance to defense their project in a program organized at Team Group premises. TTH judges' panel selected top 5 Transformation Leaders among the 25 projects leaders.

TTH 7th season-presented by Team Group and powered by Dysin Group-shall surely contribute to bridge the gap between industry and academy which will bring more innovative solution of existing challenges of the textile and apparel industry--a core objective of Textile Today Innovation Hub.

Textile Talent Hunt (TTH) is an initiative of Textile Today--the ?rst ever talent grooming competition for the undergrad students studying in textile garments and fashion in different universities.

The program's focus is to prepare future leaders who will be able to adopt the latest developments coming constantly in the industry. In this regard, Textile Today has been working to change the thinking and learning process of the textile-garment degree level graduate students through Textile Talent Hunt events since 2008.

Tareq Amin, Founder & CEO, Textile Today said, "Textile Talent Hunt in its previous season was affluent to get right talents for the industry and in the 7th season with the new model we put our best effort to discover right talents which will help them to be transforming leaders for the sector."

