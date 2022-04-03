Eventizer raises Tk 2m in investment

Eventizer, a Bangladeshi web platform for event services, has raised Tk 2 million investment from investors led by Mohammad Maaz, says a press release.

Mohammad Maaz has previously invested in various early tech startups including Kalke, Gaze, Ajke.live and 138 East and Tehari Avenue.

Labib Muhannad, the CEO of Eventizer, stated, "We are always eager to assist individuals in completing their dream event according to their plan."

"There is currently no active web platform that offers individual and bundle bargains for any event. That is something we intend to do. Now we're concentrating on making our platform more user-friendly for our customers so that we can build the largest event services platform possible."

Eventizer is a web platform that offers all types of event services like custom design, invitation cards, fancy dress costumes, venue/hotel bookings, interior designing and decoration, personal managers for events, etc. Previously, it raised funds from LabAid.











