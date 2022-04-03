Slashing import duty on plastic raw materials demanded

Leaders of Bangladesh Plastic Goods Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PGMEA) have demanded the government to relax import duty on plastic raw materials to 1 to 3 per cent from 5.0 per cent now in force. .

They said the industry is a backward linkage industry and the raw materials like thermo plastic moulding compound and HV petrochemical based products have to be imported from outside the country.

To minimise the production cost of the plastic goods, they have therefore demanded cutting the existing import duty.

Business leaders demanded cutting the corporate tax rate at 10 per cent from the existing rate and suggested extending the existing tax net by the government. To overcome the Covid-19 fallout they stressed on implementation of adequate policy for the sector.

They also urged making available duty free import facilities for importing of capital mercenary for the plastic sector. They demanded withdrawal of five per cent SD on plastic sacks, laminating packaging plastic and bags which was introduced in the on-going fiscal year.

They also suggested imposing additional SD and RD on import of finished plastic packaging items aiming to strengthen the local industry. They requested the government to withdraw the advance income tax (AIT) at the import stage to minimise the production cost of plastic products.

BPGMEA) president Shamim Ahmed on Saturday told The Daily Observer that these tax measures were proposed for the forthcoming budget of 2022-2023.

He stressed for adapting integrated governance system and also developing one stop service platform for ensuring facilities like loan or liquidity access for the businesses to help them overcome the crisis.

He also suggested offering 15 per cent VAT exemption facilities for the upcoming 10 years on use of recycling raw materials to promote the plastic recycling industry.

Shamim said demand of the plastic toys has gradually increased in the global market.

'Plastic toy manufacturing industry is a sub industry of the plastic sector and to continues to maintain the growth of the industry and overcome impact of the pandemic, businesses leaders demanded withdrawal of the 15 per cent VAT on plastic toys. He said there are around 5,030 small, medium and large sized plastic goods manufacturing industries to have developed across the country which meet the local demands where the growth is 20 per cent.

'These industries produce goods worth Tk 35,000 crore annually and the government is receiving around Tk 3,500 crore revenue from the sector each year,' said the BPGMEA president. He said the sectoral growth has been witnessed at 20 per cent annually and the annual export earning was over $ 1.0 billion.









