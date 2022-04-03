Video
‘Digital innovation imperative to boost agro output’

Published : Sunday, 3 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM

Speakers at a webinar have underlined digital innovation and adaptation to make aware farmers about agriculture, crops varieties, seed and fertilizer to boost agro production.
The webinar titled 'needs of digital innovation and leadership to raise technical literacy growing agriculture- food production' was organized by Entrepreneurial Economists club (EEC), an organization of Dhaka School of Economics held recently.
The speakers said the development of digital platforms with service and consultation on different varieties of crops and the yield can be reached rural and remote areas through digital innovation.
Multilateral use of digital innovation is needed for agro-products marketing as well as connecting businesses and famers, they said. According to them the digital economy is well suited in the Bangladesh economy.
They said cyber security and leadership are needed to get maximum benefits. Digital literacy has also been stressed at the webinar. Leadership is needed to cope up with the challenges for which digital literacy is needed,"
Prof Mahesh Gandhi, academic administrator, Strategist-Students Recruitment & Expert- Regulatory Processes, India was the chief guest at the webinar.
He said every country should move to digital transformation so that everything can function smoothly. There is no alternative to the digital revolution for inclusive economic growth, he said.
KSM Mustafizur Rahman, Chairman, Veterinarian National Agricare Import & Export Ltd was joined the function as the special guest.
Dr Muhammad Mahboob Ali, professor and coordinator, department of entrepreneurship, Dhaka School of Economics (DScE) chaired the programme.
Among others Rehana Parvin and Sara Tasneem Assistant Professors of DScE also took part in the discussion. Mohammad Aman Ullah Aman, adjunct faculty also spoke on this occasion.
Mustafizur Rahman was awarded honorary life membership of the entrepreneurial economists' club of DScE for his contribution in the entrepreneurship development.    -UNB


