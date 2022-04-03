SIBL arranges employees get together in Cumilla

Social Islami Bank Limited (SIBL) arranged Employees Get Together in Cumilla with the employees of 26 branches and 21sub branches of Greater Comilla and Noakhali region recently, says a press release.

Dr. Md. Mahbub Ul Alam, Chairman of the Bank, was present as chief guest while Zafar Alam, Managing Director and CEO of the Bank, presided over the ceremony.

Abu Reza Md. Yeahia, Additional Managing Director, Md. Shamsul Hoque and Mohammad Forkanullah, Deputy Managing Directors, were present as special guests in the programme.

Md. Towhid Hossain, Head of IRMD, Sadat Ahmad Khan, Head of SME and AFD, Md. Moniruzzaman, Head of Marketing and Brand Communication of the Bank, were also present on the occasion.









