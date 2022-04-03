Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 3 April, 2022, 3:15 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BRAC Bank honours leading remittance receivers in  Munshiganj

Published : Sunday, 3 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 94
Business Desk

BRAC Bank honours leading remittance receivers in  Munshiganj

BRAC Bank honours leading remittance receivers in  Munshiganj

BRAC Bank has recognized the remittance customers of Munshiganj and arranged a session to create awareness about the benefits of remittance inflow through banking channels.
The bank honoured the top ten remittance beneficiaries as 'Remittance Champions of Munshiganj', a district that accounts for one of the largest international remittances in Bangladesh. Over the years, Munshiganj has become a remittance inflow hub with hundreds of thousands of people going abroad and sending money back to their families, says a press release.
BRAC Bank organized a Customer Engagement Programmein Munshiganj town on March 30, 2022 where the senior bank officials listened to customers' feedback and suggestions. The customers were thoroughly briefed about Probashi Products, savings and investment opportunities and banking services. The bankers emphasized using legal channels and contributing to national development as it boosts the country's foreign currency reserve. They also informed that the beneficiaries are entitled to receive 2.5% government incentive instantly for the remittance coming through banking channel.
The Bangladeshi expatriates can take advantage of an extensive network of BRAC Bank, including 187 branches, 700+ Agent Banking Outlets, 375 ATMs and the Mobile App 'ASTHA' in sending remittances to any place in the country in an easy, fast and secured way.
Local dignitaries attending the programme included Advocate SohanaTahmina, Joint Secretary, Munshiganj District Awami League; Rasel Monir, Additional SP (Traffic) of Munshiganj Police; Nargis Akter, Councilor, Munshiganj City Council; Shahnaj Begum, Principal, Brilliant KG School, and Ariful Islam, President, Munshiganj Bazar Committee.
Shahrear Zamil, Head of Remittance and Probashi Banking; Tasvim Alam Mallick, Unit Head, Payments and Transactions Operations; Golam Mohammad, Narayanganj Area Head; Asadul Islam Munshiganj Branch Manager; Abu Sayed Mahamud, Nitaiganj Branch Manager; BRAC Bank, were present at the ceremony.
BRAC Bank has worked tirelessly to build a network of more than 65 partners worldwide, from the Middle East, Southeast Asia, the Asia-Pacific, US, UK and other European countries and Africa, to make the remittance senders' lives their families easy. At present, every Bangladeshi in any corner of the world can easily send money through BRAC Bank. Remittance partners are working with BRAC Bank in complete confidence.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
5 talents showcase innovative projects at TTH finale
Eventizer raises Tk 2m in investment
Slashing import duty on plastic raw materials demanded
‘Digital innovation imperative to boost agro output’
SIBL arranges employees get together in Cumilla
BRAC Bank honours leading remittance receivers in  Munshiganj
Shimanto Bank inks ACS service deal with Bangladesh Bank
Md. Quamrul Islam Chowdhury, Managing Director and CEO


Latest News
Move to the streets: Imran Khan appeals ahead of no-trust vote
China to back military-ruled Myanmar regardless of situation
Housewife's body exhumed in Noakhali
Joy’s maiden ton denies South Africa big lead
Missing Chinese national’s body recovered in Cox’s Bazar
Benapole violence: Municipality councilor held with arms
Bangladesh dismissed for 298 after Joy's epic 137
Reforms in NBR needed for trade facilitation: Mannan
No compromise about dishonest judicial officials: CJ
AL national council likely in Dec: Quader
Most Read News
Mastermind, three others held in AL leader Tipu murder
US cancels its ballistic missile test
Two Myanmar nationals detained with drugs worth Tk 8cr
Essentials price will not rise in Ramadan: FBCCI
Kyiv silent on airstrike in Russia, 3,000 flee Mariupol
Fifa World Cup 2022 match schedule
Move to the streets: Imran Khan appeals ahead of no-trust vote
Death toll from Mykolaiv rocket attack rises to 33
Germany, Spain in World Cup clash as Iran and USA vow to put politics aside
Sri Lanka to play two Tests in Bangladesh in May
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft