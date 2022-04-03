

Shimanto Bank inks ACS service deal with Bangladesh Bank

Muklesur Rahman, Managing Director and CEO of Shimanto Bank Ltd and Md. Forkan Hossain, General Manager, Accounts and Budgeting Department of Bangladesh Bank signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.

Automated Challan System (ACS) service will enable customers to pay the VAT, Tax or other Govt. fees through challan system at all the Branches and Sub-Branches of Shimanto Bank Ltd.

Senior officials from both the organisations were present in the signing ceremony.









Shimanto Bank Ltd and Bangladesh Bank (BB) have signed an agreement on Automated Challan System (ACS) services. The signing ceremony took place at the Head Office of Bangladesh Bank recently, says a press release.Muklesur Rahman, Managing Director and CEO of Shimanto Bank Ltd and Md. Forkan Hossain, General Manager, Accounts and Budgeting Department of Bangladesh Bank signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.Automated Challan System (ACS) service will enable customers to pay the VAT, Tax or other Govt. fees through challan system at all the Branches and Sub-Branches of Shimanto Bank Ltd.Senior officials from both the organisations were present in the signing ceremony.