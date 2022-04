Md. Quamrul Islam Chowdhury, Managing Director and CEO









Md. Quamrul Islam Chowdhury, Managing Director and CEO of Mercantile Bank and Mohammadi Khanam, CEO of Desh General Insurance exchanging documents after signing an agreement on behalf of their respective organisations in presence of their colleagues at Bank's Head Office, Dhaka recently. As per the agreement, Desh General Insurance will carry the Cash in Safe, Cash on Counter and Cash in Transit risks of 84 MBL branches.