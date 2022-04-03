Video
Sunday, 3 April, 2022
LG Electronics to set up info display boards for farmers

Published : Sunday, 3 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

LG Electronics is to provide LED Outdoor Information Display (ID) boards across all 64 districts in Bangladesh in order to aid farmers through the virtues of digital communication.
An MoU agreement, signed between LG Electronics, Global Brand and the Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE), recently established the approval for this project at a city hotel, says a press release.
During the ceremony, LG Electronics presented its vision to create a smart city in Bangladesh with its latest digital signage technology. In addition, they presented their outdoor LED technology, which is designed to ensure least power consumption, maximum viewing angles, better color temperature, dust and waterproof technology for this historic project.
This project will modernize the Agricultural Industry of Bangladesh by providing continuous support and service to rural farmers with the help of a central management solution.  
The MoU signing ceremony was attended by Dr. Md. Shah Kamal Khan, Project Director, Md. Hasan Imam, Technical Officer, Agro-Meteorological Information Systems Development (1st revised) Project, Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE), Abdul Fattah, Chairman, Global Brand Pvt. Ltd., Peter Ko, Managing Director, Rabiul Awal, Product Manager, LG Electronics in Bangladesh, Anupam Saha, Assistant General Manager, Global Pvt. Ltd. and Asif Karim, Assistant General Manager, Global Pvt. Ltd along with other prominent representatives from the three organizations.
Peter Ko said: "Agriculture, is unarguably, the most important sector for the economy of Bangladesh. Development in this sector is crucial for future progress. At LG, we are glad to provide such first-of-its-kind Information Display products & solutions to help farmers in rural areas."
Rabiul Awal said,: "Since 2019 LG Electronics has been working in Bangladesh with its complete line up of Information Display products, with a Smart City concept, and this project is just the beginning of this visionary plan."     
Dr. Md. Shah Kamal Khan said, " These smart devices will play a vital role in the dissemination of Agro-meteorological advisories, essential messages and information to the farmers and stakeholders. It will contribute greatly to develop the agricultural sector of Bangladesh."   
Abdul Fattah said: " Now LG is able to win the DAE's trust and confidence on their premium Outdoor LED Displays for DAE's nationwide LED Display project. LG has given tremendous efforts to win us this project. For this, Global Brand is grateful to both LG Electronics, and the customers who have created the opportunity for us to be a part of this historic project."


