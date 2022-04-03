

Workshop on role of company registrars, CMAs held

ICMAB President Md. Mamunur Rashid presided over the workshop. Commissioners of Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) Md. Abdul Halim and Dr. Mizanur Rahman; Chairman of Insurance Development and Regulatory Authority (IDRA) Dr. M. Mosharraf Hossain FCA Chaired different sessions.

ICMAB President said that CMA professionals can create a great impact by putting their expertise for ensuring clarity in various economic aspects. He emphasized on Cost of Goods Sold statement with IPO application as per BSEC notification dated 28 December 2015. The session Chairman and BSEC Commissioner. Md. Abdul Halim assured to include Cost of Goods Sold statement for the IPO application.

Past President SAFA and Chairman of ICMAB Seminar and Conference Committee A. K. M. Delwer Hussain delivered welcome speech. ICMAB Treasurer Md. Ali Haider Chowdhury delivered Vote of Thanks.

Three technical papers were presented at the workshop.. Md. Shafiqul Alam, Principal and CEO, Shafiqul Alam and Co. presented a paper on Company Incorporation in the first technical session.

Muhammad Nazrul Islam Managing Director and CEO, Sandhani Life Finance LTD presented a paper on Statutory Return Submission to RJSC while. A. K. M. Kamruzzaman, Senior Executive Vice President and Head of Operations. LankaBangla Finance Limited presented a paper on RJSC and other related Compliances for Listed Companies in the second and third technical sessions respectively.

Md. Abdus Satter Sarkar, FCA Partner, Mahfel Huq & Co. Chartered Accountants; Abdul Hakim Bhuiyan, Chairman & Managing Director, ERP2ALL; Md. Abdul Aziz, Managing Director, Western Agro Industries Ltd. & Chairman Waso Credit Rating Company Ltd attended different technical sessions as Commentators. A large number of Cost and Management Accountants were present at the workshop.









