

Azad Fisheries sponsors Aquarium Fish Exhibition 2022

Azad Fisheries, an ornamental fish farm, the company of Tajul Islam Rajib was the sponsor of this event.

They displayed about 50-65 different species of fish. Their large aquariums exhibited beautiful monster fish such as Red Tail Golden Arowana, Peacock Bass, Redtail Catfish and Discus.

Ornamental fish farming is very popular in this country though there are not many modernized operations in this sector. Through this event, a new industry in the Fisheries sector has been introduced.

Many people have designed different aquariums or tanks to store these fish. The list of popular fish is long; Notable among these are various species including Stingray, Alligator Gars, Flower Horn, etc.

Due to its popularity, the organizers once wanted to organize such an exhibition in 2020. Finally, it happened with the help of Azad Fisheries when Tajul Islam came forward with his organization. They joined with about 50-65 species of exotic fish from their collection.

Tajul Islam Rajib who is currently the director of Azad Knit Composite and Textile Mills Pvt. Ltd., is a reflection of a successful businessman. In addition to this, he has been the director of the Azad Knit Composite and Textile Mill Pvt. Ltd., Director of Azad Rifat Fibres Pvt. Ltd.,The Chief adviser to a daily newspaper, and the head of Kaif Development Pvt. Ltd. Tajul Islam also works with two other companies, Azad Rifat Fibres Pvt Ltd. and Kaif Development Ltd. He always thinks of inventing something with the help of technology that can bring notable change for the mass people.

Urban lifestyle or higher education was not able to keep this passionate one away from his affection for agriculture. Institutions like "Azad Fisheries" have been founded out of his love and dedication to agriculture. An artificial method of environmentally friendly fish farming 'Bioflock' has been developed in Narayanganj.

In this method, the waste generated due to fish farming is reused. In addition to fish farming, 'Azad Fisheries' sponsored an exclusive exhibition for the first time in Bangladesh for hobbyist fish farmers on 26th March 2022.

The audience also enjoyed the exceptional arrangements. The organizers expect they want to organize such events four times a year. We expect Tajul Islam Rajib will be a partner of more admirable work in the future with the mentality of responsibilities as an organization and admirer of agriculture.

"Our exhibits only include imported fish. We brought them from our farm at Narayanganj," said Sabbir Hasan, Manager at Azad Fisheries. "They all have different requirements, especially the Discus. They are a very sensitive species."









