Sunday, 3 April, 2022, 3:14 AM
BD, Malaysia strengthen bilateral co-op in various fields

Published : Sunday, 3 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM

KUALA LUMPUR, April 2: Bangladesh High Commissioner to Malaysia Md. Golam Sarwar said that Bangladesh and Malaysia have strengthened bilateral cooperation in various fields.
This he said included employment of workers, education, commerce and trade, investment, economic and technical assistance, culture, energy, tourism and human resource development.  He said this in his welcoming remarks at the reception programme on the occasion of the 51st Anniversary of the Independence and National Day of Bangladesh and the 50th Anniversary of Malaysia-Bangladesh diplomatic relations at a hotel here on Wednesday.
The High Commissioner also highlighted the remarkable progress of Bangladesh in socio economic sectors under the leadership of Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and the South Asian country's desire of becoming a developed Sonar Bangla (Golden Bangladesh) by 2041 as dreamt by Bangladesh's Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
Senior Works Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof was the guest of honour at the event.  Bangladesh Minister of Home Affairs Asaduzzaman Khan and Minister of Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment Imran Ahmad attended the event as special guests.
Ambassadors, diplomats, high-ranking government officials, business community, media personnel, and members of the Bangladeshi community were also among those who attended the event.
In his speech, Imran Ahmad underscored the excellent bilateral relations between Dhaka and Kuala Lumpur based on shared values, faith and historical bonds. He expressed Bangladesh's readiness to send new workers to Malaysia on a fair and transparent process. The Bangladesh minister also thanked the Malaysian government for its efforts and support for the Rohingya people in different international fora.
Meanwhile, in his speech Asaduzzaman Khan highlighted on the transformational journey of Bangladesh under the dynamic leadership of its Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. He said that Bangladesh has literally risen from the ashes of the devastating war of 1971.
A cultural event was also held with performances of dance and song by Bangladeshi and Malaysian artistes highlighting.    -Bernama






