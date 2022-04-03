

Apex launches Exclusive Eid Collection

The all-new Eid collection will be available at Apex stores across the country from the beginning of Ramadan, says a press release.

To mark the launch of the Apex Eid collection, a grand event was organised at Jamuna Future Park on Friday.

Apex Footwear Limited Managing Director Syed Nasim Manzur, Chief Operating Officer Firoze Mohammad, Marketing Head Sagnik Guha, Chief Manufacturing Officer Ramchandran Jayaprakash were present at the event along with celebrities and social media influencers.

A cultural event, followed by a fashion show to showcase the new styles, bemused the audience. From this year's Eid collection, customers will be able to shop from a wide selection of 1,500 new designs.

An exciting photo contest was organised where 10 winners got Gift Vouchers worth BDT 5,000 each by posting their pictures on their social media using #ApexEidStyle.

Apex's intention is to add more joy to this year's Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations with their wide range of collection for everyone in the country. So, let us step into happiness and celebrate this Eid with Apex "DIL KHULE"











