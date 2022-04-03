

Singer Jhotpot Iftar show on NTV

The show is comprised a total of 30 episodes and it will get on-aired at 04:50 PM on NTV on each Ramadan day from the first day to the last day of the Ramadan month, said a press release.

The show will be conducted by cooking expert Rahima Sultana Rita.

She will prepare and demonstrate various delicious and healthy recipes for Iftar during the entire Ramadan month using Singer Microwave Oven and other kitchen appliances without any hassle.

Each episode of 'Singer Jhotpot Iftar' show will be available on Singer's digital platforms (Facebook and YouTube) immediately after the telecast on NTV.







