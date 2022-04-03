

Maggi holds cooking competition for mothers

DPS STS Chef Minister has been designed in such a way that any mother can exhibit their culinary skills by taking part in it. A total of 3 workshops was conducted as part of the competition by some topmost chefs from Dhaka city where it was mandatory for the participants to attend at least one workshop, says a press release.

Around 1500 mothers in total registered for the workshops. The first online workshop was held at Le Meridien Dhaka by their Chef Levent Karahan, the second online workshop was held at the Great Kabab Factory by their Chef Zahidul Islam, and the third workshop was held in-person at the DPS STS Senior section cafeteria by the Celebrity Chef, Certified Fitness and Nutrition Coach, and Managing Director of FitFood Bangladesh - Simra Khan. After these workshops and several rounds, the gala round (in-person) was finally held last Thursday. A huge number of mothers registered for the gala but we could only allow the first 50 mothers to participate in the gala. Mothers joined with high spirit and enthusiasm.

The name of the winner was also announced during the gala event. Mrs. Tamanna Rifat Khan snatched away the title of the Champion Mother. She was awarded with a professional certificate and trophy. The Champion Mother also won the exclusive prize money of BDT. 1,00,000. The first and second runners-up were Ms. Tasnima Akter And Ms. Ehmerin Rubaba respectively. They received the trophy and certificate. All the participant mothers received certificates and a token of appreciation.

Dr. Shivananda CS, Principal of DPS STS School, Dhaka, said on this occasion, "We are overwhelmed by the response the organizers have received since the beginning of this competition. It is so heartening to see that so many mothers have taken part in this competition sparing some time from their busy schedule to showcase their culinary skills."

Dr. Sandeep, Chief Guest of the event and CEO, STS Group, Higher Education, said, "Today's gala event has been a happening one. I am thrilled to see the kind of passion with which the mothers have participated in this competition. I congratulate all the participating mothers for being so sporty. Our higher education arm headed by Universal College Bangladesh will continue to patronize such innovative initiatives in the days to come."

