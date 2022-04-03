Video
Youth-led innovations wins Tk 6 lakh awards

Published : Sunday, 3 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 76
Business Desk

Three business plans of the youth groups of five districts in the country have won a total of 6 lakh taka in a competition called 'Youth Led Innovation Lab,' organized by the international development organization Save the Children in Bangladesh among the youth of Dhaka, Cox's Bazar, Moulvibazar, Sylhet and Satkhira districts.
The 1st, 2nd and 3rd winners were selected through a final competition on Thursday last.
The team- 'Coco- Shar' won the 1st position innovating the business model of producing organic manures for Urban-Agriculture with useless items of household.  
Government managed Department of Youth Development Director General Md. Azharul Islam Khan was present as the Chief Guest in the final selection ceremony.
He said towards the youth, "In all your efforts and initiatives, Department of Youth Development promises to support you. Don't look for job, I believe you all are capable to create employment opportunities for more youths. I am overwhelmed with your ideas and innovations. I wish your success."  
The competition began with the announcement in and around Save the Children's project area at the five districts. In each district, young people between the ages of 16- 24 had sent their team-based plans to Save the Children and a three- day workshop has been conducted in each of the district to select champions from each area. In the workshop, local government officials, private sector representatives and experts working in the field of social enterprise selected a total of 7 business plans from 5 districts.
The 7 teams are- Ureka Group (Dhaka), Coco-Shar (Dhaka), Sylhet Learning and Earning (Sylhet), Moulavibazar Bijwala (Moulavibazar), Jagoroni Social Enterprise Hub (Moulavibazar), Satkhira Swapna Konnya (Satkhira), Sholo Ana Khati Dudh (Satkhira), Sagor Parer Hostoshilpo (Cox's Bazar).
On March 29-30, a 'boot camp' was held in Dhaka with these seven planning teams, where their plans were re-mentored. Along with Save the Children's experts, officials from government agencies like BADC, BSTI and private companies like I-Farmer, Lal Teer, Nogordola, BASIS also mentored the teams through a two-day workshop who had given plan related to their respective sector.
On Thursday, the winning teams at the district level presented their plans to the judges at a hotel in Dhaka. Judges included government officials, staff from international donors, businessmen, youth development experts and engineers. After the presentation each team described their plans in one minute. The jury decided the final three winners.
A total 5 teams have been awarded in the three positions. Winning the 1st position team Coco-Shar received BDT 2 Lakh from Save the Children in Bangladesh. The 2nd winning team Satkhira Swapna Konnya received BDT 1 lackh while in 3rd position team Ureka Group, Moulavibazar Bijwala and Sholo Ana Khati Dudh won BDT 1 lakh each.






