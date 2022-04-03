Disability inclusive imperative for economic development

Stressing on taking up step for ensuring access to employment for Persons with Disabilities (PwDs), the rights activists said Bangladesh would get huge economic benefit through disability inclusive development approach.

If PwDs are empowered through employment, they would be able to contribute to the country's development. If PwDs, who comprise 7% of country's total population, are excluded, it would be tough for us to achieve Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), which underscored on leaving no one behind.

Many PwDs now live in poverty. They need training on enhancing skills and other supports in order to ensure their entry into job market. Accessible transportation and office environment are also important, said the speakers while addressing at the Close Out Event of the Innovation to Inclusion (i2i) programme at a Hotel at Banani in the capital recently.

Leonard Cheshire (LC), a UK-based charity organization, along with the i2i partners and UK Aid jointly organized the event recently.

The i2i is a 44-months programme funded by Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) and implemented in Bangladesh by the consortium, led by Leonard Cheshire, for generating employment for the PwDs in the private sector.

The speakers underscored on building a disability-friendly society by removing all the barriers and sought the support of all concerned, including the government and donor agencies, in this regard.

Referring to UN Convention on Rights of Persons with Disabilities (CRPD) and SDGs, they said Bangladesh is committed to implement those for ensuring the rights of PwDs without any discrimination.

State Minister for Social Welfare Md. Ashraf Ali Khan Khasru attended the event as the chief guest.

He said, the government is sincere about the PwDs. He called for combined efforts for improving the condition of PwDs. The government cannot do it alone, support of all concerned is needed in this regard, he added.

The rights activists drew the attention of the government to organize the World Disability Summit in Dhaka in next time to boost the movement for realizing the rights of PwDs.

Zahir-Bin-Siddique, Country Representative of Leonard Cheshire for Bangladesh, moderated the event.

In her presentation, Surya Akter, Programme Manager of LC, mentioned that LC developed an accessible online i2i Career Advisor portal, converted bdjobs.com accessible for PwDs, and along with i2i DPOs submitted the first-ever policy development guideline on allocating caregiver support allowance and assistive device support for PwDs in employment to the government as part of advocacy campaign.











