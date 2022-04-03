Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 3 April, 2022, 3:14 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Disability inclusive imperative for economic development

Published : Sunday, 3 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 67
Business Desk

Stressing on taking up step for ensuring access to employment for Persons with Disabilities (PwDs), the rights activists said Bangladesh would get huge economic benefit through disability inclusive development approach.       
If PwDs are empowered through employment, they would be able to contribute to the country's development. If PwDs, who comprise 7% of country's total population, are excluded, it would be tough for us to achieve Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), which underscored on leaving no one behind.   
Many PwDs now live in poverty. They need training on enhancing skills and other supports in order to ensure their entry into job market. Accessible  transportation and office environment are also important, said the speakers while addressing at the Close Out Event of the Innovation to Inclusion (i2i) programme at a Hotel at Banani in the capital recently.
Leonard Cheshire (LC), a UK-based charity organization, along with the i2i partners and UK Aid jointly organized the event recently.
The i2i is a 44-months programme funded by Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) and implemented in Bangladesh by the consortium, led by Leonard Cheshire, for generating employment for the PwDs in the private sector.
The speakers underscored on building a disability-friendly society by removing all the barriers and sought the support of all concerned, including the government and donor agencies, in this regard.
Referring to UN Convention on Rights of Persons with Disabilities (CRPD) and SDGs, they said Bangladesh is committed to implement those for ensuring the rights of PwDs without any discrimination.
State Minister for Social Welfare Md. Ashraf Ali Khan Khasru attended the event as the chief guest.
He said, the government is sincere about the PwDs. He called for combined efforts for improving the condition of PwDs. The government cannot do it alone, support of all concerned is needed in this regard, he added.  
The rights activists drew the attention of the government to organize the World Disability Summit in Dhaka in next time to boost the movement for realizing the rights of PwDs.
Zahir-Bin-Siddique, Country Representative of Leonard Cheshire for Bangladesh, moderated the event.  
In her presentation, Surya Akter, Programme Manager of LC, mentioned that LC developed an accessible online i2i Career Advisor portal, converted bdjobs.com accessible for PwDs, and along with i2i DPOs submitted the first-ever  policy development guideline on allocating caregiver support allowance and assistive device support for PwDs in employment to the government as part of advocacy campaign.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
5 talents showcase innovative projects at TTH finale
Eventizer raises Tk 2m in investment
Slashing import duty on plastic raw materials demanded
‘Digital innovation imperative to boost agro output’
SIBL arranges employees get together in Cumilla
BRAC Bank honours leading remittance receivers in  Munshiganj
Shimanto Bank inks ACS service deal with Bangladesh Bank
Md. Quamrul Islam Chowdhury, Managing Director and CEO


Latest News
Move to the streets: Imran Khan appeals ahead of no-trust vote
China to back military-ruled Myanmar regardless of situation
Housewife's body exhumed in Noakhali
Joy’s maiden ton denies South Africa big lead
Missing Chinese national’s body recovered in Cox’s Bazar
Benapole violence: Municipality councilor held with arms
Bangladesh dismissed for 298 after Joy's epic 137
Reforms in NBR needed for trade facilitation: Mannan
No compromise about dishonest judicial officials: CJ
AL national council likely in Dec: Quader
Most Read News
Mastermind, three others held in AL leader Tipu murder
US cancels its ballistic missile test
Two Myanmar nationals detained with drugs worth Tk 8cr
Essentials price will not rise in Ramadan: FBCCI
Kyiv silent on airstrike in Russia, 3,000 flee Mariupol
Fifa World Cup 2022 match schedule
Move to the streets: Imran Khan appeals ahead of no-trust vote
Death toll from Mykolaiv rocket attack rises to 33
Germany, Spain in World Cup clash as Iran and USA vow to put politics aside
Sri Lanka to play two Tests in Bangladesh in May
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft