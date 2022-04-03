Bangabandhu Shilpa Nagar to build Indian economic zone



Mohammad Irfan Sharif, an Executive Member of BEZA, and Sandeep Mehta, President of Adani Ports and SEZ, pose with others after signing a term sheet in Mumbai recently.

The economic zone will be set up on a 346.81-hectare piece of land at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Industrial City's Sub-Zone 19.

The authorities are implementing a project on the Indian Economic Zone at an estimated cost of Tk 9.64 billion and with an aim to attract Indian investors.

The process to set up a company to operate the economic zone is ongoing.

Mohammad Irfan Sharif, an executive member of BEZA, and Sandeep Mehta, president of Adani Ports and SEZ, signed on the dotted line recently in Mumbai, BEZA said in a statement on Friday.

"This initiative is just the beginning of a great undertaking which will end through the establishment of the planned Indian Economic Zone," said Shaikh Yusuf Harun, executive chairman of BEZA, according to the statement.

The governments of the two countries signed a memorandum of understanding on the economic zone in 2015.

Now Adani Ports and SEZ have been appointed the developer of the zone following the Indian government's selection.

Bdnews24.com adds: The company will develop land, roads, administrative buildings, water supply system and other facilities in the zone as per the deal. BEZA said a consultant and a manpower supplier have also been appointed for the project.

On Mar 16, BEZA signed a deal with Japan to set up a Japanese Economic Zone on a 1,011-hectare piece of land in Narayanganj.

In Mirsharai, the planned Bangabandhu Industrial City with an area of 12,140 hectares is 10 kilometres from the Dhaka-Chattogram Highway and 65 kilometres from the port city.

A memorandum of understanding was signed between Bangladesh and India in June 2015 to establish an Indian economic zone. In this context, Adani Ports & SEZ Limited will work as a developer in the region as a selected entity of the government of India.

Besides, a project related to the "Establishment of Indian Economic Zone at Mirsarai" is being implemented in BSMSN for setting up Indian economic zone on about 857 acres of land in sub-zone 19 of the Bangabandhu Shilpa Nagar.









