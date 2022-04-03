FBCCI to monitor Ramadan market for price stability



FBCCI President Md. Jashim Uddin (2nd from left) presiding over a meet of the apex chamber at FBCCI Icon in the capital o0n Saturday.

Manufacturers, wholesalers and retail sellers' representatives made this assurance at a meeting organized by FBCCI on Saturday at FBCCI Icon.

FBCCI President Md. Jashim Uddin said the apex trade body has formed a 46-member market monitoring committee to keep watch to keep the market stable. The members of the committee will monitor whether 46 products would be sold at the government fixed prices.

They will also collect and review the prices of essential commodities, supply situation, production and international market prices and pay spot visits to the market.

The FBCCI president, who presided over the meeting said not only the government, businessmen also have responsibilities to control the market. He said, prices of commodities are reduced ahead of the festival all over the world. Bangladeshi businessmen should also introduce the same culture.

Stating that the prices of various raw materials and commodities have gone up in the world market, the FBCCI president demanded the government to adjust tax and duties.

Reducing duty and tax rates would not affect the government's revenue collection, as the prices and shipping costs are high, rather tax adjustment would provide relief to the consumers, Jasim added.

The FBCCI president said sky high price of commodities, raw materials, and ship fares raging international market due to the impact of Covid-19 and Russia-Ukraine war.

To address the situation, the FBCCI has written to Bangladesh Bank to increase the existing working capital limit by at least 40 per cent. At the same time, he urged to extend the loan moratorium till June 30, 2022.

Biswajit Saha, director of City group and president of Bangladesh Oil Mills Association said there is no chance to stockpile edible oil as they have to deliver the product within 15 days of the issuance of sales order.

Shafiul Taslim, director of Finance and Operations of TK Group, said the whole business community has to take responsibility for the market manipulation by few unscrupulous businessmen.

He said there is no fear of market volatility during Ramadan. The mill owners have enough oil and there will be no supply shortage.

Quazi Abdul Hannan, editor of Vokta Kantha complained that despite having no shortage of supplies, extortion hikes the price at retail level. Joining the meeting online, President of Rangpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry Mostofa Sohrab Chowdhury Titu echoed the same reason and called for an end to extortion.

Among others, FBCCI Senior Vice President Mostofa Azad Chowdhury Babu, former vice President Md. Halal Uddin, Director M.G.R. Nasir Majumder, Md. Rejaul Kariem Rejnu, CIP, Mohammad Anwar Sadat Sarker were present.

Also present were, Tabarakul Tosaddek Hossain Khan, Bijoy Kumar Kejriwal, Joshoda Jibon Debnath, Harun or Rashid, Dr. Nadia Binte Amin, Abu Hossain Bhuiyan (Ranu) and the Secretary General Mohammad Mahfuzul Hoque at the meeting.











