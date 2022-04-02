Ramadan Recipe

Video
Published : Saturday, 2 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 86
Kalins David Rozario

Arabic Lamb Shanks
Ingredients
22 2/11 ml olive oil
4 Pcs lamb shanks
2 whole Red onion thinly sliced
2 cloves Garlic crushed
1 tablespoon Garam Masala
500 g Tomatoes crushed
240 ml Low-salt beef stock

Method:
1. Preheat oven to 17C. Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a large frying pan over high heat. Add lamb shanks. Cook, turning, for 5 minutes or until browned. Transfer to an ovenproof dish.
2. Reduce heat to medium. Add onion, garlic, spice mix and remaining oil to frying pan. Cook, stirring, for 2 to 3 minutes or until soft. Add tomatoes and beef stock. Bring to the boil. Pour over lamb. Cover dish tightly.
3. Place lamb in oven. Cook for 1 1/2 hours. Stir in chickpeas. Cover and return to oven. Cook for a further 25 minutes or until lamb is tender. Remove from oven. Stir through spinach. Season with salt and pepper.
Serve with plain rice, fried rice, naan Bread. Top with lamb shanks. Spoon over sauce. Serve.



Chicken Shish Kebabs
Ingredients
125 g  yogurt
3 teaspoons paprika
1 teaspoon ground cumin
1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
1 teaspoon chilli flakes (more if you like things hot!)
Juice of 1 lemon
3 cloves garlic crushed or grated
Salt and pepper
800 g skinless, boneless chicken thigh (or breast) cut  into bite size pieces
4 metal skewers (if you use wooden ones remember to soak in water first)

Methods:
1. Mix together the yogurt, spices, chilli flakes, lemon juice, garlic, salt and pepper. Add the diced chicken and turn to coat thoroughly. Ideally marinate for 2 hours or up to 24 hours (covered in the fridge). But if you haven't got time just carry on with the recipe.
2. Prepare the barbecue or heat the grill .
3. Thread the chicken onto the skewers.
4. Cook the chicken for 10 minutes or until the chicken is cooked through in the middle and charred in places on the outside. Turn the kebabs a few times on the BBQ or under the grill to get the kebabs evenly cooked.



