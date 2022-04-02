

Embrace the auspicious month of Ramadan with InterContinental

The iconic InterContinental Dhaka will mark the beginning of Ramadan with a Middle Eastern &Mediterraneanstyle buffet for breaking the fast. Luxuriate a lavish Iftar buffet by our culinary team with the diverse of flavorful menu will be present atElements and Aqua Deck. Visit during the month of Ramadan for extravagant Iftar cum Dinner offers. InterContinental Dhaka's magnificent restaurant ambience during this month will transform your dining experience.

Amongst the selection will be dishes such as Lamb tagine, Arabic Mixed Grill, Dajaj mashwi,Chicken joojeh kabab, Seafood skewer and Chicken tangri kabab. Alongside these servings will be cold mezzeh favorites such as the Hummus, Baba Ganoush, Moutabel as well as chickpeas chats and more. In addition to Arabic fest there is Koobideh Kebab, Adana Kebab. There are also a wide variety of global specialties, such asGrilled Lobster & Lamb souvlaki. Any festivity is incomplete without sweet tooth there is adessert station featuringdesserts like Baklava, Basbousa,Mahalabia, Kunafa and Umm Ali are just few names. The traditional spread of iftar, dates & juice corner will also be there.

Amber Room our exclusive dinning is offering special Iftar cum Dinner of 4 different types of high-end set menu.









InterContinental Dhaka embraces the Holy Month of Ramadan with variety of unique experiences showcasing true hospitality paired with our renowned InterContinental service. At InterContinental Dhaka, treat your friends, family, associates, or clients during the holy month of Ramadan.As Ramadan is approaching, it's time to start planning your Iftar and Suhoor for this year's auspicious celebration. Whether you plan to order takeaway or have your meals over here, there's plenty of Ramadan offeringsat InterContinental Dhaka to select.The iconic InterContinental Dhaka will mark the beginning of Ramadan with a Middle Eastern &Mediterraneanstyle buffet for breaking the fast. Luxuriate a lavish Iftar buffet by our culinary team with the diverse of flavorful menu will be present atElements and Aqua Deck. Visit during the month of Ramadan for extravagant Iftar cum Dinner offers. InterContinental Dhaka's magnificent restaurant ambience during this month will transform your dining experience.Amongst the selection will be dishes such as Lamb tagine, Arabic Mixed Grill, Dajaj mashwi,Chicken joojeh kabab, Seafood skewer and Chicken tangri kabab. Alongside these servings will be cold mezzeh favorites such as the Hummus, Baba Ganoush, Moutabel as well as chickpeas chats and more. In addition to Arabic fest there is Koobideh Kebab, Adana Kebab. There are also a wide variety of global specialties, such asGrilled Lobster & Lamb souvlaki. Any festivity is incomplete without sweet tooth there is adessert station featuringdesserts like Baklava, Basbousa,Mahalabia, Kunafa and Umm Ali are just few names. The traditional spread of iftar, dates & juice corner will also be there.Amber Room our exclusive dinning is offering special Iftar cum Dinner of 4 different types of high-end set menu.