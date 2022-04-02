

Baluchar at this Eid













Fashion house Baluchar has brought several new designs of Punjabi and kurta for the coming Eid. Made of comfortable fabrics with cotton, these Punjabi and kurta designs have a youthful look. Designed through various means including embroidery, print, hand work. Variations have also been brought in the colors. There is also novelty in karting. Dresses of Baluchar can be purchased retail and wholesale. There are multiple showrooms on the ground floor and third floor of Aziz Super Market in Dhaka. Besides, there are showrooms at Joydebpur and Munshiganj Sadar in Gazipur.