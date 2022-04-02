Video
Baluchar at this Eid

Published : Saturday, 2 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56
Life & Style Desk

Fashion house Baluchar has brought several new designs of Punjabi and kurta for the coming Eid. Made of comfortable fabrics with cotton, these Punjabi and kurta designs have a youthful look. Designed through various means including embroidery, print, hand work. Variations have also been brought in the colors. There is also novelty in karting. Dresses of Baluchar can be purchased retail and wholesale. There are multiple showrooms on the ground floor and third floor of Aziz Super Market in Dhaka. Besides, there are showrooms at Joydebpur and Munshiganj Sadar in Gazipur.








