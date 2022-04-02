

Persona now at Banani with new look

The opening of the new outlet revealed it in all of its glory, a brand-new look which ensures international beauty carestandards. The new branch has been designed to provide comfort, convenience and quality service of the highest order to Persona's long list of precious clients.

Kaniz Almas Khan, owner of Persona, inaugurated the outlet's grand opening. RunuMosharraf, Senior Director of Persona as well as other directors were present during the inauguration. Among others present were some of society's most prominently notable people, Persona's very own employee staff, celebrities and journalists.

Kaniz Almas Khan asked for good thoughts and well wishes from those in attendance and said, "We believe that our clients are our strength. They have played a fundamental role in making Persona what it is today. We always prioritize the preferences of our clients in decision making. We felt like the previous outlet had some limitations which were preventing us from offering the best possible service to our clients. We want to ensure that our clients enjoy convenience in terms of transportation as well as comfort in our services. We are hopeful that with the new outlet, which features some of the most cutting-edge facilities, we will be able to deliver on that promise of a soothing experience."

She also added, "We are constantly trying to repackage our services to best satisfy our customers. Their satisfaction brings us joy and drives us to do better. The idea of a beauty parlor in the mind of the client is that it will help them relieve some stress and relax for a bit. We believe that the outdoorsy environment as well as care for our clients from the staff is integral in delivering that experience. Our goal is to streamline our services to achieve that feat.

Shaon Tanvir, Business Development Director of Persona, said, "We wanted to show our gratitude and appreciation to our clients as they came back after the pandemic. Our beautiful new outlet is our way of saying thanks to our clients for having faith on us during the pandemic. We wanted to create a beautiful slice of Europe in Dhaka for our guests. We will continue to provide all of our regular and most popular services to our clients as per their demands."

For 25 long years, Persona has been serving a lineage of beauty conscious clients with precision and perfection. At present, there are 14 operational outlets of Persona across the country. The Dhaka outlets are located in Dhanmondi, Mirpur, Uttara, Gulshan-1, Gulshan-2, Banani, Wari and Kakrail. They also have outlets outside Dhaka in Chittagong and Sylhet. Persona employs and trains their workforce themselves to ensure each client is treated to an experience of the highest standard. Currently, they have a workforce of over 2,000 employees. The renowned beauty salon has also created employment opportunities for the underprivileged living in the marginal areas of the country.









