

Stage set to celebrate Pahela Baishakh amid festivity

This year the Pahela Baishakh will be celebrated in the holy Ramadan. But despite that there will be no shortage of festivity.

Bengali New Year or Pahela Baishakh is the first day of the Bengali calendar. The term "Pohela Baishakh" therefore, stands for the first day of the Bengali year and naturally refers to the festivity attached to this day as well. The celebration itself is called "Borsho Boron Utsab" or "Baishakhi Utsab" (the gala of Baishakh) which is held to welcome the Nobo Borsho (New Year).

The story of the pohela baishakh history has a few versions, however, they all go back to one particular Mughal emperor, Akbar the Great and the tax collecting process under his reign (1556-1609). Several hundred years ago, the economy almost entirely depended on agricultural productions. In Bengal, the agriculture necessarily revolved around its six seasons.

For instance, when it was time for the landowners to collect taxes, the peasants would still be waiting to reap their products from the fields.

Besides, the landlords, to collect the taxes, often subjected the grassroot people to physical force. Such circumstances were most unlikely to leave people in a mood for festivity by the time the Pohela Baishakh was knocking on their doors. Despite having enough reasons for it to be the contrary, Pahela Baishakh was a time for celebration.

Women mainly wear white Saree with red border. Since Baishakh brings spring, women adorn their hair with flowers and wear colorful churi (bangles) that symbolizes the many colors and renewed life in nature. On the other hand, men mainly wear traditional Punjabi with Paayjama, Lungi or Dhuti/Dhoti.

After pandemic situation this year peoples of Bangladesh will celebrate "Pohela Baishakh" with traditional way by decorating them as per their desire.















