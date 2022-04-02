

Mobile healthcare platform launched

State Minister of Water Resources Zahid Faruk inaugurated the service of social organisation - Amader Pratiddhani Foundation (APF) as a chief guest at a function at Radision Blu Dhaka on April 1.



Indian High Commissioner Vikram Doraiswami and Netherlands Ambassador Anne van Leeuwen and Kosovo Ambassador Guner Ureya were present as guests of honour on the occasion. Also, ambassadors from Indonesia, South Korea, Brunei and Chinese Deputy Ambassador graced the event with their presence.

The social organisation launched the service under 'Healthcare on Wheels' to offer medical consultation, conduct clinical tests and supply medicines to people who are living in the slums area, street vendors and remote areas of Bangladesh.

State Minister Zahid Faruk appreciated the mobile healthcare service with urgency of basic medical to underprivileged communities who has little access to hospital care.



"The coronavirus pandemic has led the world to a new normal where the people prefer service at doorsteps instead of moving. The healthcare on mobility will address the challenges for ensuring medical services to hardly reach communities," he said.

APF Advisor Brig Manzoor Qader, Vice President Habibul Haque and Founder President Sanjida Bhuiyan Haque were also present at the launching ceremony.

The 'Healthcare on wheels' will be mobile one stop solution for the vulnerable society who cannot reach hospital for basic health checkup.



APF President Sanjida Bhuiyan Haque said the service van will be deployed in each area as per the Bangladesh medical guidelines.

"Along with consultation space, the facilities in the transport include consulting room, a well - equipped lab with diagnostic facilities, medicine dispensation, areas to provide diagnostic care of blood, glucose, pregnancy testing and so on," she said.

The vehicle is also equipped to create awareness programmes for child health, geriatric and communicable diseases and to educate society on various lifestyle changes that impact their health, according to the official.



