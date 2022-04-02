Video
Saturday, 2 April, 2022
Women's Own

7th Inspiring Women Award distributed

Women in Leadership honors sterling women in 14 categories  

Published : Saturday, 2 April, 2022
Women\'s Own Report

The highly acclaimed and prestigious Women in Leadership (WIL) have honored the 17 most inspiring female professionals of the country at the 7th edition of Inspiring Women Award. The grand award ceremony held at Le Meridien Dhaka on Thursday. 10 honorable mentions were also awarded this year on the esteemed accolade's 7th iteration.
This year's theme of the Women's Festival was "WIL Women Change the Game", Women of Bangladesh have been at the forefront of everything be it freedom fight to economic fight to diplomacy fight they have always brought back glories not only for Bangladesh but also for the entire world. This edition of WIL talked about them, it narrated their journey and most importantly recognized them with their deserving respect.
The Inspiring Women Award is the flagship accolade of WIL, recognizing outstanding women leaders in various frontiers. 2022 marks the 7th iteration of the Inspiring Women Award. The 7th Inspiring Women Award recognized - the leaders of tomorrow, inspiring female professionals, and changemakers of Bangladesh. In doing so, the accolade seeks to inspire women of Bangladesh to take charge and unlock their potential. Speaking on the occasion, Nazia Andaleeb Preema, President, Women In Leadership - WIL said, "Inspiring Women Award helps women in the fight of leadership- both inside and outside the professional world. It is not easy to be a woman, but it is easy to be an inspiring one."
During the welcome speech Shariful Islam, Founder and Managing Director, Bangladesh Brand Forum mentioned," As men no matter how much, we try to understand a woman's journey it is really difficult to comprehend, especially in Bangladesh as one of the most underutilized resources in Bangladesh is indeed women's participation".
This year, the esteemed accolade received an overwhelming number of nominations from across the country. A total of 350+ entries were received from 125+ organizations and institutions under 14 categories. Three jury panels, consisting of experts and renowned professionals selected the winners and awarded them in two levels - Honorable Mentions and Winners.
For the last 6 years, WIL has been encouraging professional women to pursue leadership in their careers. The Inspiring Women Award was first given in the year 2014 and since then the underlying message of Inspiring Women's Award is to officially recognize women's efforts in the growth of the country; to empower women professionals and create role models in society (at both individual and the organizational levels).


