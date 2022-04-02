

WE Colurful Fest 2022 creates buzz

Entrepreneurs participated with local products throughout the event. Entrepreneurs of local products had a total of 6 stalls, their stalls were stocked with various local products like sari, jewelery, spices, etc.

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi was present as the chief guest and State Minister for Information and Communication Technology Junaid Ahmed Palak was present as the special guest.

Announcing the inauguration of the event, Tipu Munshi, the chief guest of the event, said, "WE is doing such a great job with women. WE has now become a platform where women can rest assured that they will be able to move forward with their initiative in the future. She thanked Nasima Akhtar Nisha for such a work with women.

He further said that the Ministry of Commerce will always try to be on the side of WE for the overall cooperation of women.

Special guest Junaid Ahmed Palak said, "WE always think and work differently about women, WE Color Color Fest is such a different event. That is why about 12 lakh women associated with WE are able to move forward very well. In the future, they will be able to do better and move forward."

Nasima Akhter Nisha, Founder and President of WE Colurful Fest, said, "We have always wanted to do something good for women entrepreneurs, and part of that good thing is WE Colurful Fest where entrepreneurs are able to showcase their domestic products. Domestic products scattered all over Bangladesh are also coming up. We will always be by the side of women with many more such events in the future.

Also present as guests at the event were Altaf Hossain, Project Director of Idea Project, Russell Tanvir Ahmed, President of BASIS, Shami Kaiser, President of E-Cab, Uttam Banik, Syed Anisa Morshed from Daraj and Nasima Akter Nisha, President of WE.





















