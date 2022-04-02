

Innovative move to address human trafficking during C-19

In a bid to address the social crime during Covid-19, One-Stop Digital Service Centre, the first ever initiative in the country, was launched.

With the support of Justice for Trafficking in Persons (USAID), INCIDIN Bangladesh and TdH Netherlands jointly launched the service at a networking workshop at CIRDAP auditorium in the capital recently.

INCIDIN Bangladesh and TdH Netherlands will jointly implement the two-year long project at Dhaka's Keraniganj upazila, known as the hotspot of the country's human trafficking, especially women trafficking.

The event was told that about 8% of the country's total labour migration is from Keraniganj and its nearby areas. The trafficking victims also faced sexual and labour exploitation. Children of the trafficking victims are also at risk of trafficking and sexual exploitation at the time of pandemic.

Citing a data of United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), the speakers said that system of identifying trafficking victims and referral system for their services has been affected in Bangladesh.

Under the project, a structure will be created to provide reliable data on trafficking, safe reporting and to make a referral system for those seeking pre-trafficking and post-trafficking assistance, they said.

At the Digital Centre, the victims will get free referral services as to from where they can get their required services. To get the services, the victims have to register their names online to the Centre through Mobile Apps. They can also get it offline by contacting the field level staff of the centre.

The Digital Centre will carry out its activities by coordinating with five existing hotline/helpline (999, 109, 1098, 16430, 16108) of the government and 'Probash Bandhu' Call Centre/hotline number (02-9334888) under the Overseas and Expatriate Welfare Ministry, which are providing reporting on the trafficking and referral support.

Speaking at the function, the speakers called for raising awareness among people about the Digital Centre and also on prevention of trafficking.

Ishita Rony, Deputy Secretary of Ministry of Home Affairs, attended as the chief guest at the event, which was chaired by AKM Masud Ali, Executive Director of INCIDIN Bangladesh.

Advocate Salma Ali, President of Bangladesh National Women Lawyers Association; Mahmudul Kabir, Country Director of TdH Netherlands; ZAM Kamrul Anam, General Secretary of Bangladesh Labour Foundation; and representatives from 30-40 NGOs spoke on the occasion.

The author is a freelance

journalist

























A significant portion of the victims of human trafficking (both internal and external) are women and children. Hence, they need proper protection and support for the interest of our national development.In a bid to address the social crime during Covid-19, One-Stop Digital Service Centre, the first ever initiative in the country, was launched.With the support of Justice for Trafficking in Persons (USAID), INCIDIN Bangladesh and TdH Netherlands jointly launched the service at a networking workshop at CIRDAP auditorium in the capital recently.INCIDIN Bangladesh and TdH Netherlands will jointly implement the two-year long project at Dhaka's Keraniganj upazila, known as the hotspot of the country's human trafficking, especially women trafficking.The event was told that about 8% of the country's total labour migration is from Keraniganj and its nearby areas. The trafficking victims also faced sexual and labour exploitation. Children of the trafficking victims are also at risk of trafficking and sexual exploitation at the time of pandemic.Citing a data of United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), the speakers said that system of identifying trafficking victims and referral system for their services has been affected in Bangladesh.Under the project, a structure will be created to provide reliable data on trafficking, safe reporting and to make a referral system for those seeking pre-trafficking and post-trafficking assistance, they said.At the Digital Centre, the victims will get free referral services as to from where they can get their required services. To get the services, the victims have to register their names online to the Centre through Mobile Apps. They can also get it offline by contacting the field level staff of the centre.The Digital Centre will carry out its activities by coordinating with five existing hotline/helpline (999, 109, 1098, 16430, 16108) of the government and 'Probash Bandhu' Call Centre/hotline number (02-9334888) under the Overseas and Expatriate Welfare Ministry, which are providing reporting on the trafficking and referral support.Speaking at the function, the speakers called for raising awareness among people about the Digital Centre and also on prevention of trafficking.Ishita Rony, Deputy Secretary of Ministry of Home Affairs, attended as the chief guest at the event, which was chaired by AKM Masud Ali, Executive Director of INCIDIN Bangladesh.Advocate Salma Ali, President of Bangladesh National Women Lawyers Association; Mahmudul Kabir, Country Director of TdH Netherlands; ZAM Kamrul Anam, General Secretary of Bangladesh Labour Foundation; and representatives from 30-40 NGOs spoke on the occasion.The author is a freelancejournalist