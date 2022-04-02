UNDP-EALG focuses gender sensitivity in rural Bangladesh

Efficient and Accountable Local Governance (EALG) project under United Nation Development Programme (UNDP) is an extremely rural development based project, where EALG mainly focuses on women empowerment, gender rights, strengthening the local government and developing the local administrative body through different types of training and seminars.

The EALG project is donated by the Embassy of Switzerland, Embassy of Denmark and UNDP. Besides, local implementing partners comprise Local Government Division, Ministry of Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives. Total 251 UPs and 18 UZPs are under the coverage of EALG project with a funding worth US $7.77 million or Tk 65.63crore where project duration from January 2018 - December 2022.

EALG through its intervention period achieved the following key results in the Upazila component (IAUZP). So far- 94 percent (17 out of 18) project working UZPs secured performance grants from UGDP. Besides, 18 (100 percent) project working UZPs have published their annual reports which indicates an improved capacity in reporting with improved transparency and accountability.

All the UZPs have published their five-year plan which indicates an improved capacity in planning addressing SDGs.

Women Development Forum (WDF) mobilized Tk 11,077,828 from Annual Development Plan (ADP) allocation based upon the government circular and undertaken a number of gender responsive schemes at their locality.

For the first time, a total of 16 public hearings at UZP level organized by the technical support from EALG where 55 issues have been instantly resolved.

Since inception, to date a total of 6633 people took oath to end violence against women by organizing 18 Orange Campaign at UZP level.

100 percent project UZPs published their budget timely and organized open budget sessions in 2019 and 2021 for wider transparency and accountability.

Some 223 early marriages, 142 sexual harassment and 146 other violence were resolved under eighteen Women Development Forum (WDF) project areas.

Through its intervention period, these projects achieved the following key results in Union component (SDUP) so far- 54 percent (136) project working UPs secured performance grants from LGSP III which indicates their better performance than earlier.

70 percent (178) project working UPs have published their annual reports (21 in 2021) which indicates an improved capacity in reporting with improved transparency and accountability.

43 percent (109) project working UPs have published their SDG and climate responsive five-year plan (64 in 2021).

100 percent project working UPs' ward meetings (ward shava) were regularized before COVID 19 Pandemic. Till today 6,275 ward meetings were in place.

80 percent development schemes of the project working UPs are designed with the inputs from the ward meetings.

94 project UPs' introduced public hearing (56 in 2021) in their locality, where 501 issues were resolved right after the events.

1,572 UP functionaries are aware of Right to Information (RTI) and Anti-corruption by receiving training from the project.

Project organized 40 awareness campaigns on climate resilience, anti-corruption and rights for vulnerable people by participating 4548 local people at UP level.

All supported UPs (8) have been able to mobilize their tax 3.15 times (Tk 8,842,874) higher than earlier average (Tk 2,810,581) at EALG areas.

By getting technical support from EALG, LGD approved the ToR for 17 UZP committees which was not in place earlier. LGD approved annual reporting guidelines for UPs developed by EALG which from now on will be used for all UPs in Bangladesh.

LGD approved an annual reporting guideline for UZPs developed by EALG which from now on will be used for all UZPs in Bangladesh. LGD approved operational guidelines for Women Development Forum (WDF) which will also be applicable for all WDFs in Bangladesh.

Earlier, LGD issued a circular for using UP revenue for the preparation and publication of their annual reports. LGD issued a circular on organizing public hearings at UP level. LGD issued an office order for updating UP's website with relevant information from time to time. LGD issued an office order for updating UZP's website with relevant information from time to time. The earlier WDF circular has been revised in 2021 by LGD and made amendment on allocating 3 percent ADP fund to WDF which was up to 3 percent earlier, as a result many of the WDFs got less than 3percent ADP allocation to undertake gender responsive schemes.

By the advocacy and technical support from EALG, the LGD revised earlier upazila revenue fund utilization guideline in 2020 and created new scope to allocate fund for all UZPs (495) per year to organize UZP 17 committee meetings with Tk 9,50,40,000 and publication of UZP's annual report with Tk 1,95,00,000.

Due to Covid-19 in 2020 and 2021, EALG by taking consent from development partners implemented the following activities to protect the pandemic in the project areas.

EALG supported 37,629 project beneficiaries by providing masks, sanitizers, gloves and soaps in the time period of Covid-19.

Reached 1,010,165 beneficiaries to raise awareness using Mike, Poster and Facebook on Covid-19 infection, VAW and protection of human rights related messages, 601 hand wash facilities established by EALG, supported 259,060 people to wash their hands.

EALG supported 7,781 project beneficiaries by providing personal protective equipment (PPE)

Supported by this project, temporary manpower from 251 UPs were recruited (one in each UP's) for 1-2 months to manage workload (of UPs) due to Covid 19 response. 251 UPs supported to establish 1st contract Point for Covid 19 related support and information

EALG provided 66,600 soaps and 12,000 bottle hand sanitizers among the beneficiaries, Reached 845,960 beneficiaries to raise awareness using Mike on Covid 19 infection, VAW and protection of human rights related messages. Some 72 hand wash facilities established by EALG.

Distributed 255,000 awareness-raising leaflets and 80,000 stickers, Distributed masks (67,102 cotton fabric,140,500 one time use surgical, 38,000 voil fabric) among the project beneficiaries, Cash grants distribution among 2,000 destitute people.






















