Bailey Road is not just a novel, it is the representation of Dhaka city in the 80's through the eyes of a young fellow who has just passed his teen. Actually the protagonist develops from a teen into a lad as the story of the novel revolves. However, I would prefer to divide this novel into three parts which serve different purposes.

In the first part, we get a vivid picture of life of teens in Dhaka city during the 80's. Aneek and his gang of friends have a wonderful routine of life- they go to school and later to Dhaka College, one of the prestigious institutions back then, spend time gossiping on different topics from their textbooks to their future plan. But girls get into the central place in their adda, as it is supposed to be among the lads of such age. Here we get a touch of the social and political situation of Dhaka back then. We are given a touch of the combined movement of two major political parties against the then dictator. But the most important part of this novel is the Bailey Road itself. It plays a very important role in the life of Aneek, Poushi and all the other characters of this novel. Every single detail put into the lines will take you to the Bailey Road and the surroundings of the 80's. You will roam as Aneek does.

In the second part, we get to the intense love story of Aneek and Poushi. Aneek, a college student, falls in love with a school going girl Poushi. The way they come close to each other will melt your heart. Here the author has shown his magic the most. A glimpse of Poushi on the CCTV footage creates a storm in Aneek. He becomes crazy and here Bailey Road and the Swiss Bakery become two most important components of this novel. We look at Poushi through Aneek's eyes. We can get a microscopic view of Poushi- the color of the belt of her wrist watch, the way she walks, even the size of her steps. All will create a live image of Poushi before you. Every 'First Event' is narrated with accurate emotions- first eye contact, first touch, holding hand for the first time, first gift and the experience of buying and receiving it. Every single event will drive a thrill through your spine. You will feel as if it is not Aneek, rather it is you. The most creative part here is the representation of sexuality. Sexuality is not presented in a typical way rather under the cover of innocence and thus spiritual love is given importance to physicality.

The third part deals with much more mature issues. Here we find Aneek as a fully grown up man who looks back to his life with an attempt to find out some answers of the questions he had had. The questions arise in the readers' mind too. We find explanations of many of the past events of Aneek's life in connection with Poushi. We find the 'Reader' Aneek, solving some unsolved issues of his past life with the knowledge he has attained throughout his life. We get the presentation of the socio-economic conditions of Dhaka in the 80's and how those conditions played a vital role in shaping up the relationship between Aneek and Poushi. This part is full of twists and shocking revelations. To know what they are, you really need to travel on the same train Aneek does.

In short, this book is wonderfully woven, focusing the past with a glimpse of the present. You will feel every moment as though you, yourself, are going through each and every segment of this book. You will end up feeling like you have lost yourself into Aneek; roaming in and around Bailey Road.

Writer is a teacher and journalist

















