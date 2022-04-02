Video
Saturday, 2 April, 2022
Literature

Ode to the Sunflowers

Published : Saturday, 2 April, 2022
Md Imam Hossain

An abundance of sunflowers bloomed in my Kyiv farm.
They are bleeding because of bombs, and from invader's air attacks.
But all has adorned with guns to inspire native soldiers.
A terrible beauty has born in my holy land.

In my home land, many fearless sons have been martyred.
They open eyes to the skies, dreaming a free Ukrainian sky.
They foresee a jaguar, helm with patriotic zeal.
They dream a land where sunflowers sing and dance in free air.

I have met them at battle-field,
While a nuke onslaught looms large from foe leader.   
I left my land where sunflowers were in full bloom.   
Now all has changed, changed utterly   
A terrible beauty has born in my holy land.

Who said, you are fallen?
You have kissed your holy dust.
You are heroic sons.
You will never die, but will be alive with sunflowers' shield.
 
The poet is a writer and television producer



