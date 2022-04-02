How mighty are you?

An entity with sinew unimagined

As if a god in human form.

You see all, you know all

A pantomath in aura and norm!



Ascending the throne

A puffed roar you make.

All sense your undoubted might

In a seasoned and olden shape!



Some get awe-inspired

Others' hearts fail

Some see trying days ahead

Many turn but pale.



Days go by, nights awake.

You rule with Thor's hammer.

Grant penalty to all

Either virtuous or a sinner!



For, power is what you have

None raises voice, or a word.

Truth dares not challenge you

Given that means are concerned.



Nonetheless, once, all on a sudden

From among those you rule

Stood with chest broadened

A soul, unperturbed, but not a fool.



Asked you in a humble tone,

Your majesty! People's king!

Should power be for sheer penalty?

Why not doing some good thing?



That you are ever mighty

Please put it on show,

Help some oppressed souls,

Does that make you low?



Do you have an answer?

Can power soothe and heal?

Does that prove you potent?

Or simply you fail to feel?



The poet is head of English Department, Pundra University of Science and Technology







