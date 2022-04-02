Video
Literature

How mighty are you?

Published : Saturday, 2 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 86
Md Mozaffor Hossain

An entity with sinew unimagined
As if a god in human form.
You see all, you know all
A pantomath in aura and norm!

Ascending the throne
A puffed roar you make.
All sense your undoubted might
In a seasoned and olden shape!

Some get awe-inspired
Others' hearts fail
Some see trying days ahead
Many turn but pale.

Days go by, nights awake.
You rule with Thor's hammer.
Grant penalty to all
Either virtuous or a sinner!

For, power is what you have
None raises voice, or a word.
Truth dares not challenge you
Given that means are concerned.

Nonetheless, once, all on a sudden
From among those you rule
Stood with chest broadened
A soul, unperturbed, but not a fool.

Asked you in a humble tone,
Your majesty! People's king!
Should power be for sheer penalty?
Why not doing some good thing?

That you are ever mighty
Please put it on show,
Help some oppressed souls,
Does that make you low?

Do you have an answer?
Can power soothe and heal?
Does that prove you potent?
Or simply you fail to feel?

The poet is head of English Department, Pundra University of Science and Technology


