A long sigh of waiting!

Come tomorrow,

I will give you a mist-laden river

In a morning of sublime beauty;

The river which is released and flows

From the embrace of thousands night

And waits lonely for you.



Come tomorrow,

When you come I will endow you

With a bright-noon-time of myriad silence

The noon-time perched on mid-day

Will blow a south-breeze

To fall on your unkempt flowing hair.



Come tomorrow,

If you ever come, this poet will give you

A million evening draped in crimson shroud

The evening which will help both of us

To seat face to face in romantic hues.



Come tomorrow

As you come tomorrow

Luminous stars will capture

All the open windows

In the grey of gloaming.

Love &romance will trickle down

Like the sparkling glows of fireflies

To blow us away on path of union

In the deluge of light.



Come tomorrow,

As you come, I will give you a berth

Darker than the darkest night

On which both of us

In two splendid nuggets of light

Will lie down for eternal time.

And

A historian will exclaim

What a sculpture of light it is.................!



Khurshid Anwar is a poet and essayist and the translator is a former Civil Servant









