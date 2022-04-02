|
A long sigh of waiting!
Khurshid Anwar
Come tomorrow,
I will give you a mist-laden river
In a morning of sublime beauty;
The river which is released and flows
From the embrace of thousands night
And waits lonely for you.
Come tomorrow,
When you come I will endow you
With a bright-noon-time of myriad silence
The noon-time perched on mid-day
Will blow a south-breeze
To fall on your unkempt flowing hair.
Come tomorrow,
If you ever come, this poet will give you
A million evening draped in crimson shroud
The evening which will help both of us
To seat face to face in romantic hues.
Come tomorrow
As you come tomorrow
Luminous stars will capture
All the open windows
In the grey of gloaming.
Love &romance will trickle down
Like the sparkling glows of fireflies
To blow us away on path of union
In the deluge of light.
Come tomorrow,
As you come, I will give you a berth
Darker than the darkest night
On which both of us
In two splendid nuggets of light
Will lie down for eternal time.
And
A historian will exclaim
What a sculpture of light it is.................!
Khurshid Anwar is a poet and essayist and the translator is a former Civil Servant