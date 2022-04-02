

Elocutionist Hasan Arif passes away

He took his last breath in hospital care at 1:50pm. He had been in the life support of the hospital after being tested positive for Covid-19 since December in the last year. His body had also been infected severely due to kidney complicity.

The Sangskritik Jote President Golam Kuddus confirmed the matter.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina expressed her condolences over the death of the cultural personality.

The Prime Minister prayed for the forgiveness

of the soul of the deceased and conveyed his deepest condolences to the bereaved family members.

"He will be taken to his residence at Dhanmondi in Saturday morning. We will take him to the Shaheed Minar, from 11:00am till 1:00pm for everyone to pay their last respects," Kuddus added.

Arif's Namaz-e-Janaja will take place after Zuhr prayers at Dhaka University Central Mosque.

Hasan Arif, prior to his passing had donated his body to science. It will be handed over to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University after all rituals are completed, for medical anatomy.

Hasan Arif was born on December 8, 1965 in Cumilla.

In his career of more than three decades, Hasan Arif was associated with Shawrita Recitation Team, since 1985. He was the Founder and Organising Secretary of Bangladesh Abritti Shomonnay Parishad and served as General Secretary of the organisation for three consecutive terms.

The artiste was also the President of the recitation organisation 'Shrutighar'.

Recitation artist Hasan Arif has been involved with recitation of poems since the middle of 1980s and played a pivotal role in democratic and cultural movements in Bangladesh.

Education Minister Dipu Moni, State minister for cultural affairs KM Khalid, Jatiya Sangasad Whip and Awami League Organising Secretary Abu Sayeed Al Mahmood Swapon, Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal-Jasad President and former Information Minister Hasanul Haq Inu, Jasad General Secretary Shirin Akhter, among others, expressed deep shock at his death.

They prayed for the eternal salvation of the departed soul and expressed sympathy to the bereaved family.











