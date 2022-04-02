CPA Bay terminal awaits govt approval

Nurul Amin222

CHATTOGRAM, Apr 1: The Chattogram Port Authority (CPA) has selected the Consultant for its' biggest ever container terminal, styled, Bay Terminal.

According to Ministry of Shipping sources, one South Korean firm 'Kun Hwa' has been selected for appointment as a Consultant of the biggest project of the CPA.

Sources said, the proposal has now being awaited the approval of the government.

With the approval by the government, the CPA will go for appointment of the Consultant.

It may be mentioned that the CPA had taken up a project for construction of three terminals, 1,500-metre multipurpose terminal, 1,225-metre container terminal and 830-metre container terminal in 2013 last.

The terminals will have two dolphin jetties-one for handling coal to be imported for coal-fired plants in Bangladesh and the other for handling cement clinkers.

Meanwhile, the Shipping Ministry had decided to build one terminal of three terminal jetty of Bay Terminal by the CPA while the rest two terminals will be constructed under Public Private Partnership (PPP).

The CPA has selected the Consultant for one terminal to be implemented by CPA.

The PPP Authority is now evaluating the proposals for appointment of Transaction Adviser for two terminals to be implemented under PPP.

Meanwhile, the World Bank is interested to finance the construction of Break water and Channel in the Bay of Bengal for Bay Terminal, the largest ever container terminal.

According to CPA sources, more than 1600 acres of land will be

reclaimed from the Bay for the terminal.

Moreover, nearly 1000 acres of land are now available from the government Khas land and Private land. But most of the land should be reclaimed from the sea with mud filling.

The proposed Bay terminal will also develop a deepest ever navigational Channel for berthing vessels over 14 metre draft.

CPA sources said, the World Bank is now interested to finance the both Break water reclamation of land and the Navigational channel. The cost of those two portions of the Bay terminal is yet to be ascertained.

It is expected that the feasibility study and appointment of contractor might be completed in 2022 next. So, the construction works of the project are likely to begin in 2022 next which is expected to be completed in 2026 next.

The CPA had taken up the Bay Terminal project aiming to enhance trade with other countries to boost the country's economy as the completion of the project will improve the capacity and reduce container congestion of the terminals. The construction of the bay terminal will ensure 24-hour navigability and there will be no barrier to the movement of ships during night time.

Once the project is implemented, it will increase the handling capability of containers by four times. Sources said the bay terminal has been proposed on a 1,200-acre island in the Bay of Bengal off the coast of Patenga in Chattogram. It is near the Chattogram Port and Chittagong Export Processing Zone.











