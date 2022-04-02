NSU student, 7 others killed in road accidents



Maisha Mumtaz Mim

In Dhaka city, a student of North South University (NSU) was killed in a road accident at Kuril Biswa Road area on Friday morning.

The deceased was identified as Maisha Mumtaz Mim, a student of English Department of the university.

Police said pedestrians saw Mim was lying injured on the road in the area at about 7:00am. Later, she was rushed to Kurmitola General Hospital where the on-duty doctor declared her dead. Police assumed that a car might have hit her scooter while she was riding it.

The body was sent to Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital morgue, Khilkhet Police Station sub-inspector Sabrina said.

Our Tangail Correspondent added that two people were killed and six others injured in a road accident at Kalihati upazila in Tangail district early Friday.

The deceased were identified as Ramzan Ali, 55, a resident of Betdoba village in Kalihati municipality, and Reena, 30, a resident of Beer Basinda village in the upazila.

Police said a pickup van hit an auto-rickshaw from the opposite direction on the Tangail-Mymensingh highway at Kalihati R S Government Pilot High School area at around 6:00am, leaving the auto-rickshaw driver Ramzan and passenger Reena dead on the spot.

Six other people were also injured in the accident. Later, locals rescued the injured and took them to Tangail General Hospital and Kalihati Upazila Health Complex.

On information, police recovered the bodies, said Kalihati Police Station officer in-charge Mollah Azizur Rahman. Legal steps in this regard are under process, the OC added.

Our Habiganj Correspondent added that two young men were killed in a road accident at Madhabpur upazila in Habiganj district early Friday.

The deceased were identified as Jubayer Al Hasan Jami, 23, son of Anowar Molla, and Rajib Ahmed, 25, son of Raij Uddin. They hailed from Manikganj town.

Police said Rajib and Jami were going to Sylhet from Manikganj riding on a motorcycle. At one stage, a pickup van hit the motorcycle from the opposite direction at Belghar area around 1:30am, leaving the motorcycle riders seriously injured.

Later, locals rescued them and took the duo to Habiganj Sadar Hospital where the on-duty doctors referred them to Dhaka Medical College Hospital. Rajib and Jami succumbed to their injuries on the way to the hospital.

Our Natore Correspondent added that an eight-year-old girl was killed after a picnic bus hit a van in Lalpur upazila around 9:30am on Friday.

The deceased Mim Akhter was a student of class two at Kazipara Primary School, reports our local correspondent.

Lalpur Police Station Officer-in-Charge Md Monoaruzzaman said Mim along with her mother was going to her grandmother's house by a van when the accident happened, leaving her mother and the van-puller injured.

She was taken to the local health complex where doctors declared her dead. Police seized the bus and arrested its driver.

Our Munshiganj Correspondent added that a day labourer - Najmul Hossain (19) - died and three were injured when a Nasiman (local three-wheeler) overturned in Sadar upazila around 9:00am on Friday.

The accident happened as the vehicle carrying four labourers overturned on the road at Mollakandi union, leaving the four including Najmul injured, Md Rajib, one of the workers.

They were rushed to Munshiganj General Hospital where Najmul was declared brought dead, said the hospital's physician Shaibal Basak said.

In Manikganj, a man was killed after a pick up van hit a CNG-run auto-rickshaw on the Dhaka-Aricha highway in Shibaloy upazila this morning, The deceased was identified as Harun Bepari (55), a fish trader.

Another fish trader and driver of the auto-rickshaw sustained injuries during the accident and they received treatment from Shibaloy Upazila Health Complex. Barangail Highway Police Outpost Inspector Md Zakir Hossain confirmed the incident.











