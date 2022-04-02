Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 2 April, 2022, 2:01 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

EU Indo-Pacific strategy not for confrontation: Special Envoy

Published : Saturday, 2 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 69

European Union (EU) Special Envoy for the Indo-Pacific Gabriele Visentin on Friday said their strategy is all about "cooperation not confrontation."
"So, this strategy is also about scaling up and diversifying our political and economic partnership across the Indo-Pacific. We want to uphold international law and multilateralism," he told diplomatic correspondents during an interactive session at Jatiya Press Club.
He said EU wants to deepen their cooperation with democratic like-minded partners.
Diplomatic Correspon-dents Association,
Bangladesh (DCAB) organized the session attended by Deputy Head of Mission of the European Union to Bangladesh Jeremy Opritesco, DCAB President Rezaul Karim Lotus and its General Secretary AKM Moinuddin.
The special envoy said the EU's engagement in the Indo-Pacific is to cooperate whenever possible but to protect whenever necessary.  
He claimed that their strategy is inclusive and open to all their partners wishing to cooperate with the EU and it does include China.
Visentin shared "tripartite engagement" with China, saying they see China at the same time as a partner, as a competitor (on economic front) and as a rival.
"We see China's involvement is necessary on issues of global interest," said the special envoy, noting that the recently held COP26 is a very positive example of engagement with China.
He also said, "We don't have a problem with the competitors. We've problem with them who don't respect the rules of the competition."
The special envoy said that in many areas, such as climate and biodiversity for example, China's cooperation is essential.
He highlighted seven priority areas for EU action - sustainable and inclusive prosperity; green transition; ocean governance; digital governance and partnerships; connectivity; security and defence and human security.
"A big priority will be our cooperation on global challenges from the pandemic to climate to digital. We want to enhance our digital partnership with the partners in the region," he said, adding that they will deepen their security engagement with Asia seeking to make that cooperation as concrete as possible.
For example, Visentin said, by strengthening the capacity of partners on maritime and cyber security.
He said connectivity is a big issue and probably the main backbone of their strategy that also seeks public-private partnership.
Talking about the pillar of security and defence, he said, they very much want to strengthen their presence in this area.
Responding to a question, the EU special envoy said the Rohingya issue is not just a bilateral issue, not even a matter of something among the EU, Bangladesh and Myanmar. "It has to be tackled globally."    -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Sri Lanka lifts curfew after violent protests over economic crisis
Tiger census in Sunderban to begin this month
Myanmar junta's political prisoners since coup now number 10,000
Nat'l moon sighting committee to sit today
Ukraine strike on Russian territory as talks resume
Elocutionist Hasan Arif passes away
About Tk 97b loss every year, says an estimate
Police arrest man with firearm


Latest News
Mastermind, three others held in AL leader Tipu murder
NSU student Meem's death: Covered van driver, helper detained
NSU student's death: Covered van driver, helper brought to Dhaka
First audio recorded on Mars reveals two speeds of sound
Worker dies falling off city flyover
Harmer puts Bangladesh in serious trouble in 1st Test
Ramadan begins in Saudi Arabia on Saturday
White House rubbishes Imran Khan's claims of 'foreign conspiracy'
Ukraine accused of attack on oil depot in Russia
BNP united under leadership of Khaleda, Tarique, says Fakhrul
Most Read News
Asian markets fall further and oil extends steep losses
BB sets banking hours for Ramadan
Chairman of Mongla Port Rear Admiral Md Musa
As the days are getting hotter during this sultry summer season
RU decides to give chance for second-time admission seekers
State Minister for Religious Affairs Ministry Faridul Haque Khan
Man held with firearms in Jashore
Bangladesh reports 81 new Covid cases, no death
Spiritual and scientific benefits of Ramadan
2 youths killed in Habiganj road accident
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft