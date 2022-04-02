85 people die due to Covid in March



The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said that a total of 85 people died due to coronavirus in March and about 52 per cent of those who died did not get vaccinated.

The DGHS stated this in a press release on Friday.

Of those died in March, 41 were vaccinated, which is 48.2 per cent. Some of 44 people did not get vaccinated which is 51.8 per cent.

Of the 41 vaccinated people, 11 took the first dose, 28 took the second dose and two of them took the third or booster dose.

However, at a function on Thursday, Health Minister Zahid Maleque said, "So far 130 million people in the country have taken the first dose. More than 11 crore have been administered second doses. As such, it has been possible to vaccinate 98 per cent of the target population. There are still 50 million doses of vaccine in hand and another 60 million doses of vaccine in the pipeline. Those who have not yet been vaccinated, the country will benefit more if they get vaccinated."