Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 2 April, 2022, 2:01 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

85 people die due to Covid in March

Published : Saturday, 2 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40
Staff Correspondent


The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said that a total of 85 people died due to coronavirus in March and about 52 per cent of those who died did not get vaccinated.
The DGHS stated this in a press release on Friday.
Of those died in March, 41 were vaccinated, which is 48.2 per cent. Some of 44 people did not get vaccinated which is 51.8 per cent.
Of the 41 vaccinated people, 11 took the first dose, 28 took the second dose and two of them took the third or booster dose.
However, at a function on Thursday, Health Minister Zahid Maleque said, "So far 130 million people in the country have taken the first dose. More than 11 crore have been administered second doses. As such, it has been possible to vaccinate 98 per cent of the target population. There are still 50 million doses of vaccine in hand and another 60 million doses of vaccine in the pipeline. Those who have not yet been vaccinated, the country will benefit more if they get vaccinated."



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
85 people die due to Covid in March
BNP plots to heat up political field over poll-time govt: Quader
2 held over MBBS question paper scam
Fakhrul rules out leadership crisis in BNP
MBBS admission test held
Dhaka Club gets new body
Covid: No death, 81 new cases in 24hrs
Islami Andolan protests against price hike of commodities


Latest News
Mastermind, three others held in AL leader Tipu murder
NSU student Meem's death: Covered van driver, helper detained
NSU student's death: Covered van driver, helper brought to Dhaka
First audio recorded on Mars reveals two speeds of sound
Worker dies falling off city flyover
Harmer puts Bangladesh in serious trouble in 1st Test
Ramadan begins in Saudi Arabia on Saturday
White House rubbishes Imran Khan's claims of 'foreign conspiracy'
Ukraine accused of attack on oil depot in Russia
BNP united under leadership of Khaleda, Tarique, says Fakhrul
Most Read News
Asian markets fall further and oil extends steep losses
BB sets banking hours for Ramadan
Chairman of Mongla Port Rear Admiral Md Musa
As the days are getting hotter during this sultry summer season
RU decides to give chance for second-time admission seekers
State Minister for Religious Affairs Ministry Faridul Haque Khan
Man held with firearms in Jashore
Bangladesh reports 81 new Covid cases, no death
Spiritual and scientific benefits of Ramadan
2 youths killed in Habiganj road accident
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft